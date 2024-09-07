Aryna Sabalenka and Angelique Kerber are now the last two women to win both hard court Slams in the same year.

Aryna Sabalenka came into the US Open as the favourite for the title – and she delivered

After a final defeat in 2023, the Belarusian battled her way past Jessica Pegula in a thrilling final to lift the title for the first time

Sabalenka also won the Australian Open earlier this year and, though both Slams have been on hard courts since 1988, winning both in the same season is not a regular occurrence.

We look at the five women to achieve the double – with Sabalenka now one of them.

Steffi Graf: 1988, 1989

In the first two years that the Australian Open was held on hard courts, Graf was able to complete the double during one of the most dominant spells of her career.

Graf kickstarted her 1988 Calendar Slam in Australia by defeating Chris Evert in the only Grand Slam final the two contested against each other.

After winning the French Open and Wimbledon, the German then sealed a fourth major in as many tournaments by defeating Gabriela Sabatini in the US Open final.

The following year, the world No 1 defeated Helena Sukova to defend her Australian Open title, and then downed Martina Navratilova to win the US Open.

Graf nearly made it three doubles in a row in 1990, winning her third Australian Open but losing the US Open final to Sabatini.

Monica Seles: 1991, 1992

Much like her great rival, Seles completed this epic double in back-to-back years in the early 1990s.

Seles won three of the four majors in 1991, starting with a first triumph at the Australian Open – defeating Jana Novotna in the final.

After winning the French Open and missing Wimbledon due to injury, she made it a third Slam in as many tournaments by downing Navratilova in the 1991 US Open final.

In 1992 she breezed past Mary Joe Fernandez to successfully defend her Australian Open crown, and in the US Open final overcame Arantxa Sanchez Vicario to complete the hard court double once again.

Seles came close again in 1996, winning her fourth Australian Open title – but falling to Graf at the US Open.

Martina Hingis: 1997

Hingis’ 1997 is one of the most famous in tennis history and saw the Swiss star claim three of the four Grand Slam titles – including both hard court majors.

Aged 16 years and three months, she became the youngest Grand Slam singles winner of the Open Era with her triumph Down Under, defeating Mary Pierce in straight sets.

After reaching the French Open final and winning Wimbledon, she then captured the US Open title thanks to victory over Venus Williams in the championship match.

Hingis nearly completed the double again in 1998 and 1999, winning the Australian Open title in both years – but losing the final in New York.

Angelique Kerber: 2016

To date, the recently retired Kerber remains the only woman this century to win both titles in the same season.

The German stunned the tennis world with her surprise triumph in Melbourne eight years ago, saving a match point in round one before battling past Serena Williams in the final.

After finishing as the runner-up at Wimbledon and the Olympics, she then got back to winning ways by defeating Karolina Pliskova to capture the US Open title.

That run saw her rise to world No 1 and sealed her two of her three Grand Slam victories.

Aryna Sabalenka

Sabalenka is now part of this impressive club after Saturday’s victory.

The world No 2 started the season in style with a successful defence of her Australian Open title in Melbourne, downing Zheng Qinwen in straight sets to win the title.

Now, after a painful defeat in 2023, her 7-5, 7-5 victory against Pegula has seen her complete the hard court sweep.

