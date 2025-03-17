Jack Draper made plenty of history with his 2025 Indian Wells triumph – and now finds himself among the very best of British tennis.

The 23-year-old was ensured of a top-10 ATP Rankings debut no matter the outcome of his final against Holger Rune, though victory against the Dane saw him rise to world No 7 on Monday.

That makes Draper one of the highest-ranked British men since the ATP Rankings were introduced in 1973, and just one of five British men since then to crack the top 10.

Cameron Norrie – World No 8

Before Draper, the last British man to break into the top 10 of the ATP Rankings was Norrie.

The winner of five ATP Tour titles to date, Norrie reached his career-high of world No 8 on September 12, 2022 – following a run to the fourth round of the US Open that summer.

Norrie’s ranking was boosted by a stunning Indian Wells win the previous October, having shocked the tennis world by becoming the first Brit – male or female – to lift the title in the desert.

The 29-year-old’s ranking could have been even higher had he been awarded points for his 2022 Wimbledon semi-final run, though is still part of an exclusive British club.

Jack Draper – World No 7

This time a year ago, Draper was ranked outside the world’s top 40; now he is the world No 7, and the fourth-highest ranked Brit in ATP Tour history.

The 23-year-old’s ranking has soared following his historic Indian Wells win this Sunday, following in Norrie’s footsteps as just the second British champion in Tennis Paradise.

That win propelled him from world No 14 to a new high of world No 7, having previously peaked at 12th earlier this year.

However, Draper’s breakthrough has also been aided by winning his first two ATP Tour titles in Stuttgart and Vienna last year, alongside his run to a first Grand Slam semi-final at the 2024 US Open.

Tim Henman – World No 4

Now one of the most respected pundits in the game, Henman remains one of the most successful British stars of the Open Era.

Henman won 11 ATP Tour titles, progressing to a further 17 finals, and reached four Masters 1000 finals – including a 2003 Paris Masters triumph, and two runner-up finishes in Indian Wells.

He was also a four-time Wimbledon semi-finalist and a semi-finalist at both the French Open and US Open in 2004, reaching the most Grand Slam semi-finals of any man to never reach a major final.

Henman peaked at world No 4 on July 8, 2002, off the back of his fourth – and final – run to the semi-finals of SW19.

Greg Rusedeski – World No 4

Rusedski was the first British man to crack the top 5 of the ATP Rankings, and is one of three British men in the Open Era to reach a Grand Slam singles final.

Unseeded, Rusedski stunned the tennis world with his run at the 1997 US Open, beating the likes of Richard Krajicek and Jonas Bjorkman before a four-set final defeat to Pat Rafter.

However, that run was enough for him to peak at a career-high of world No 4 on October 6, 1997 – a landmark breakthrough for a British player in the ATP Rankings.

Rusedski was the winner of an impressive 15 ATP Tour titles, with his biggest win coming at the 1998 Paris Masters – while he was also a beaten finalist at Indian Wells that year.

Andy Murray – World No 1

Well in front is tennis legend Murray, who remains the only British star – male or female – to top the world rankings in the Open Era.

Murray’s career was highlighted by his US Open triumph in 2012 and his 2013 and 2016 Wimbledon victories, while he is the only player in the modern era to win two Olympic singles gold medals.

However, he also reached a further eight Grand Slam singles finals, alongside winning 14 Masters 1000 titles, the 2016 ATP Finals titles, and 46 ATP Tour titles in total.

Murray climbed to world No 1 on November 7, 2016, and would hold that ranking for 41 consecutive weeks.

