Jack Draper’s Madrid Open campaign has helped seal yet another rise up the ATP Rankings – and seen him make yet more history.

Already one of just six British men to reach the top 10 of the ATP Rankings since they were introduced in 1973, Draper is now only the fourth man from the country to reach the top five.

Jack Draper – world No 5

Draper, 23, was not even ranked inside the top 30 of the ATP Rankings twelve months, though he has surged up the rankings since then.

The Brit won his first ATP Title on the grass in Stuttgart and then reached the US Open semi-final last September, before winning his first ATP 500 title in Vienna towards the end of the season.

Draper started 2025 inside the top 15 but cracked the top 10 in March after his stunning run to the Indian Wells title, beating Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final and Holger Rune in the final.

He was sitting at his career-high of sixth before Madrid, with his quarter-final victory over Matteo Arnaldi ensuring that he would reach the top five no matter what happened across the rest of the week.

ATP Tour News

Jack Draper joins Rafael Nadal in remarkable statistic after reaching Madrid last 4

The 6 Italian men to reach top 10 in ATP Rankings as Musetti joins Sinner and Berrettini

Greg Rusedski – world No 4

One of just three British men in the Open Era to reach a Grand Slam singles final, Rusedski was runner-up to Pat Rafter at the US Open in 1997.

Rusedski was a surprise finalist at the time, but that run helped propel him up the ATP Rankings, and he reached his career-high of world No 4 just weeks later in October 1997.

The Brit had also reached the quarter-final of Wimbledon that year, and won 15 ATP Tour singles titles before his retirement in 2007.

Tim Henman – world No 4

Competing in the same era as Rusedski, Henman matched his compatriot by reaching a career-high of world No 4 in the ATP Rankings, doing so in July 2002.

Henman is best remembered for reaching four Wimbledon semi-finals, though he also reached the last four of the French Open and US Open in 2004.

His six Grand Slam semi-finals are the most of any man in the Open Era to not reach a major final, though he was the winner of an impressive 11 ATP Tour titles.

Andy Murray – world No 1

Well out in front at the top of this list is Murray, who is the only British player – male or female – to top the official singles rankings.

The Brit rose to world No 1 for the first time in November 2016 and held the top ranking for an impressive 41 weeks until August 2017.

Murray is best celebrated for his two Wimbledon titles in 2013 and 2016, and for his US Open triumph in 2012, though he reached a further eight Grand Slam singles titles.

He also won back-to-back Olympic gold medals in 2012 and 2016, and won a staggering haul of 46 ATP Tour singles titles.

Read Next: The Jack Draper story – big Rafael Nadal similarity, fitness woes, dietary change and the fear factor