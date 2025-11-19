The 2025 ATP Tour season is officially done and dusted, and it is Carlos Alcaraz who sits at the top of the men’s game after a truly remarkable year.

The Spaniard is just the 11th man to seal multiple year-end world No 1 finishes, though there can be little doubt that 2025 was by far and away the best year of the 22-year-old’s career to date.

Here, we look at five stats which prove that Alcaraz’s 2025 was by far and away the greatest year of his career so far.

Match wins

Alcaraz has become accustomed to winning in recent years, and he won a staggering 71 matches across the whole of 2025.

The Spaniard won 38 matches on hard courts, 22 on clay, and 11 on grass across an exceptional season, picking up the most wins of any ATP player this past year.

Not only did no one match his win tally this year, but it was also the best win tally of his career to date — winning over 70 matches for the first time in his career.

Alcaraz’s previous best was 65 wins in 2023, a total he bettered by six match victories in 2025.

Win percentage

With his match wins higher than ever in 2025, his overall win percentage was also the highest it has ever been.

Alongside his 71 wins, Alcaraz tasted just nine defeats across the season as a whole.

A 71-9 record for the year leaves him with an overall win percentage of 88.75% for the season, a percentage only bettered by Jannik Sinner in 2025.

And, much like with his overall win tally, it is conclusively the highest season win percentage of the Spaniard’s career.

Alcaraz’s previous best was the 84.42% (65-12) record he amassed in 2023, and was also significantly up from his 80.60% (54-13) record in 2024 and his 81.43% (57-13) record from his breakout 2022 season.

Titles and finals

No man won more titles or reached more finals than Alcaraz across the 2025 season.

The 22-year-old won eight titles in total, with his French Open and US Open victories sitting alongside Masters 1000 triumphs in Monte Carlo, Rome, and Cincinnati, and ATP 500 success in Rotterdam, Queen’s, and Tokyo.

Alongside his eight titles, he was also the runner-up at the Barcelona Open, Wimbledon, and the ATP Finals.

Alcaraz’s haul of eight titles is his highest ever in a season, topping the six titles he won during 2023.

Meanwhile, his 11 finals top his previous best of eight finals, also from 2023.

Year-end ranking points

Alcaraz ends 2025 as the year-end No 1 on 12,050 feats, a significant milestone in modern tennis history.

Since the ATP Tour officially launched in 1990, he is just the fifth player to end a season on 12,000+ points, following in the footsteps of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray.

It is by far his highest year-end ranking points tally, and is significantly up on the 7,010 points that he ended 2024 — and started 2025 — with.

He had previously ended 2023 with 8,855 points, while he ended 2022 with 6,820 points — the previous year he ended as the world No 1.

Prize money

With prize money regularly increasing, it is difficult to use it as a sole measure of improvement or success.

However, Alcaraz’s winnings were so high in 2025 that they clearly show just how successful he has been this year.

The Spaniard has earned $18,803,427 on court this season, with further prize money from the ATP bonus pools yet to be added to his tally.

Before the addition of bonus pool winnings, that is already up from his previous best prize money tally of $15,196,504 from 2023.

