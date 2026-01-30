Carlos Alcaraz has set plenty of tennis records during his already legendary career, and the Spaniard hit another staggering milestone at the Australian Open on Friday.

The Spaniard’s extraordinary five-set semi-final win over Alexander Zverev powered him into his first final in Melbourne, meaning he has now reached the final at all four majors.

And, with Alcaraz not turning 23 until May, he is not only just the 12th man in the Open Era to reach the final at all four Slams — he is also the youngest to do it, breaking a record Jim Courier has held since 1993.

5) Andre Agassi — 24 years, 262 days

A true legend of the sport, Agassi was just 24 when he completed the set of all four major finals during his legendary career.

The American reached his first French Open and US Open finals in 1990, losing on both occasions, though he then lifted his first major title at Wimbledon in 1992 — before his 1994 US Open win.

Agassi did not compete at the Australian Open until 1995, but then reached the final and won the title on his debut appearance at the event, and he would later complete the Career Grand Slam at the 1999 French Open.

4) Rafael Nadal — 24 years, 88 days

Nadal remains the youngest man to complete the Career Grand Slam (for now), and is the fourth-youngest man to reach the final of all four Slams.

The Spaniard had just turned 19 when he reached the first of a historic 14 Roland Garros finals in 2005, and then progressed to his first Wimbledon final in 2006.

Nadal reached the Australian Open final for the first time in 2009 and then was just 24 when he made his first US Open final in 2010, completing the Career Grand Slam in the process.

3) Jannik Sinner — 23 years, 318 days

Having dominated tennis alongside Alcaraz in recent years, it comes as no surprise to see Sinner feature so highly on this list, with the world No 2 just 23 when he completed the feat.

The Italian reached the Australian Open and US Open finals in his landmark 2024 season, lifting the title at both tournaments.

Sinner then reached the final of all four majors in 2025, losing in his first French Open final but completing the set of major finals at Wimbledon, where he lifted the title.

2) Jim Courier — 22 years, 308 days

Courier’s record may now have been broken, but the American impressively held it for close to 33 years.

The former world No 1 and four-time Grand Slam winner reached his first major final at the 1991 French Open, lifting the title aged 20, and then progressed to his sole US Open final later that year.

Courier then reached the first of his two Australian Open finals in 1992 and, aged 22, reached his sole Wimbledon final — and last major final overall — in 1993.

1) Carlos Alcaraz — 22 years, 258 days

Alcaraz is now into his eighth Grand Slam final, and into a first final in Melbourne — having never previously made it past the quarter-final stage.

The Spaniard reached his first major final at the US Open in 2022 when he was just 19 years of age, and then reached the Wimbledon final aged 20 in 2023, lifting the title both times.

Alcaraz reached his first French Open final aged 21 in 2024, before completing the set of major finals with his battling win over Zverev on Friday.

