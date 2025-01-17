Carlos Alcaraz became the third youngest player to reach an impressive Grand Slam milestone as he advanced to the fourth round of the 2025 Australian Open.

The four-time major champion downed world No 33 Nuno Borges 6-2, 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-2 in his third round contest on Rod Laver Arena – and remains among the title favourites on betting sites for the Australian Open.

“I missed Rod Laver [Arena],” said the world No 3, who had played on Margaret Court Arena in his first two matches.

“I’m really happy to be able to play here once again. I tried my best out here. It’s been a pleasure every time I step out onto this court. It’s a really beautiful court.

“The last time that I played here, I lost, so I really wanted to play here and get the win on Rod Laver.

“I’m happy to see a full crowd watching my matches. It’s a privilege to feel this love in Australia, in another part of the world. I’m trying to play different tennis; with different kinds of shots.

“That makes me enjoy playing tennis, makes me smile on court and helps me to show really good tennis, and try to entertain the people. That’s what matters.”

Alcaraz’s victory was his 10th at the Australian Open, which means he has reached double figures for match wins at all four Grand Slam tournaments.

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The 21-year-old Spaniard is only the fourth player in the Open Era to earn 10 men’s singles wins at each major before turning 22 after tennis legends Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Mats Wilander.

Djokovic remains the youngest man to achieve the feat, having done it before the age of 21. Nadal is second on the list, while Alcaraz has surpassed Wilander to take third place.

On his performance against Borges, Alcaraz assessed: “Most of the time [I can reach that next level].

“I feel like my level could be higher in this tournament. The three matches that I played, I thought my level could be higher. That’s what I want in the next few rounds.

“That’s made me happy (entertaining the crowd), that makes me enjoy stepping on the court and playing tennis, to be able to show these kinds of shots and points, just for them. It puts a smile on my face and when I show my best tennis.”

Alcaraz will play ether Jack Draper or Aleksandar Vukic in the last 16 on Sunday.

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