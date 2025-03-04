Carlos Alcaraz has already made plenty of history in his career and is potentially set to make even more at Indian Wells across the fortnight.

Should the 21-year-old triumph, he would join Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in being one of just three men to win three straight titles at the iconic Masters 1000 event.

Roger Federer – 2004-06

Federer won five titles in Indian Wells and reached a further four finals, with his first three triumphs coming consecutively across the mid-2000s.

Having recently risen to world No 1, Federer triumphed for the first time in 2004, rallying from a set down to beat Andre Agassi in the last four before a 6-3, 6-3 win over Tim Henman in the final.

Federer then cruised to the title without dropping a set in 2005, defeating two-time former champion Lleyton Hewitt 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 to claim back-to-back titles in the desert.

And the Swiss was almost as emphatic on his way to completing a successful triple header of titles in 2006, dropping just one set before a comfortable 7-5, 6-3, 6-0 victory over James Blake to triumph.

Federer was a heavy favourite to win an unprecedented fourth straight title in 2007, though he was stunned by lucky loser Guillermo Canas in round two – falling 7-5, 6-2 to the Argentine.

Novak Djokovic – 2014-16

Exactly a decade on, Djokovic matched Federer’s ‘three-peat’, though he was already a two-time champion at this stage – meaning he ultimately emulated his rival’s haul of five victories.

After battling past John Isner in the last four, the Serbian claimed his third title in 2014 with a rallying win over the Swiss, battling back to triumph 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(3).

Djokovic would again face Federer in the final a year later, and again the contest went to a third set, though the top seed defended his title thanks to a 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-2 victory.

Things were a little more straightforward for the Serbian in 2016, dropping just one set on his way to the final, where he thrashed Milos Raonic 6-2, 6-0 for a record-equalling fifth crown.

Djokovic’s Indian Wells reign also ended after three straight titles, with the Serbian beaten in the fourth round by Nick Kyrgios – a potential round two opponent for him in 2025.

Alcaraz’s time to shine?

Alcaraz has already sealed consecutive titles in Indian Wells, matching the likes of Hewitt, Michael Chang, and Pete Sampras in winning back-to-back titles – but can he now match Federer and Djokovic?

The Spaniard is riding an impressive wave of form in the desert, having beaten Daniil Medvedev in the 2023 and 2024 finals to lift the title.

Alcaraz also beat Jannik Sinner on his way to victory a year ago, and with the Italian currently suspended, the world No 3’s mantle as the title favourite only grows.

The four-time Grand Slam champion is the second seed in Indian Wells and has an intriguing draw, highlighted by a potential quarter-final clash versus Djokovic.

Djokovic has won their last two contests, in last year’s Olympic final and January’s Australian Open quarter-final.

