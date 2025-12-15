Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have been rewriting the levels of excellence in men’s tennis over the last couple of years and now statistics have emerged that confirm they are virtually unbeatable on their favourite surfaces.

Alcaraz and Sinner have shared the top prizes in men’s tennis between them for a second successive year, with the Spaniard winning the French Open and US Open after beating his Italian rival in the final of both tournaments.

Meanwhile, Sinner can look back on 2025 with pride after winning the Australian Open for a second successive year and also lifting the Wimbledon title for the first time.

The two giants of the men’s game are the standard bearers for the chasing pack to chase down and there is a curious anomaly when their records on the surfaces perceived to be their favourites are dissected.

While Sinner is the king of hard courts, he lost his biggest match of the season on the surface against Alcaraz and the same story played out on grass, where Alcaraz appeared to be unbeatable at Wimbledon until he was beaten by his toughest opponent.

Sinner is the master of hard courts and was unbeaten for over a year until he was downed by a thrilling Alcaraz performance in the US Open final in September.

One of the ‘defeats’ on Sinner’s hard court record in 2025 is his setback against Alcaraz in the Cincinnati Masters final, but he was unable to complete that match due to illness.

Overall, he posted a 39-3 record on hard courts this year, serving up a staggering 92.9 per-cent win rate, with his only other defeat on the surface coming as he was forced to quit against Tallon Griekspoor at the Shanghai Masters.

Alcaraz’s 38-7 winning record on hard courts is impressive and he seems to be the only player who has a chance to unsettle a fully fit Sinner on the surface.

On grass courts, Alcaraz leads the way in 2025 with a 11-1 record, serving up a 91.7 winning percentage, with his defeat against Sinner in the Wimbledon final his only loss on the surface in a year that saw him win the Queen’s Club title for a second time.

Alcaraz grew up on clay courts in Spain, so that should be his best surface and he confirmed as much by leading the win percentages for this season.

He was a point away from defeat against Sinner in the French Open final, but pieced together a 22-1 winning record on the surface, with Holger Rune the only player to beat him as he recorded a win in the Barcelona Open final.

Sinner had an 11-2 winning record on clay, with his only two defeats coming against Alcaraz in the final of the Rome Masters and then at Roland Garros.

Despite the results this season, Sinner may still be viewed as the favourite if he meets Alcaraz on a hard court at the Australian Open next month and the Spaniard would fancy his chances of reversing the result on grass courts next season.

Given the dominance the two players have established over their rivals on the ATP Tour, we can expect to see more Alcaraz vs Sinner match-ups in the biggest tournaments in 2026.