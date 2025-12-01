Emma Raducanu is still in the infancy of her tennis career and few would bet against her becoming Great Britain’s top career prize money earner in women’s tennis.

Although Raducanu turned professional in 2018 and went on to win the 2021 US Open, she has only had four full seasons on the WTA Tour yet she has already surged to No 3 on the all-time list for most prize money earned by British women.

And it is only a matter of time before she moves up to No 2 as she is only $24,996 behind the second-placed Heather Watson while the first-placed Johanna Konta has a sizeable advantage, although Raducanu would only need a couple of good seasons to take top spot.

The 7 British Women With Most Career Prize Money Earnings

7. Laura Robson – $1,605,607

Robson peaked at No 27 in the WTA Rankings and failed to win a singles title with her best performance a runner-up spot at the Guangzhou Open in 2012.

The tennis player-turned-commentator, who won silver in the mixed doubles alongside Andy Murray at the 2012 London Games, also failed to reach the business end of the majors with her best Grand Slam performances coming at Wimbledon and the US Open as she reached the fourth round.

Her $1,605,607 puts her at No 412 on the all-time career prize money list.

6. Sonay Kartal – $1,714,663

The 24-year-old made her top-level breakthrough in 2024 as she cracked the top 100 for the first time, reached the third round at Wimbledon and also won her maiden title, the Jasmine Open.

But 2025 was her best season, even though she failed to win a second trophy as she peaked at No 44 in July on the back of reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon, while she also reached the quarter-final of a WTA 1000 event for the first with the milestone coming at the China Open.

Kartal, who finished the year at No 69, earned $1,133,753 in 2025 alone, but she has a long way to go if she is to up a spot.

WTA Features

How Emma Raducanu’s 2025 year-end WTA Ranking compares to previous years on tour

Which active WTA players have earned the most prize money? Sabalenka, Swiatek, Gauff star

5. Harriet Dart – $3,202,971

Dart’s $3,202,971 puts her fifth on the British list, but she is at No 246 on the all-time list.

The former world No 70 has slumped to No 176 is yet to win a singles or doubles title on the WTA Tour with her best performance runner-up spot alongside Joe Salisbury in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon in 2021.

She also has four runners-up trophies in women’s doubles while she reached the third round at Wimbledon on two occasions and the fourth round of the Indian Wells Open in 2022.

4. Katie Boulter – $3,953,394

The former British No 1 enjoyed her best earnings season in 2024 as she collected $1,220,788 and, despite a difficult 2025, she earned $950,039 this season to push her close to the $4m mark for career earnings.

After winning two titles last year – the San Diego Open and Nottingham Open – Boulter failed to reach a final this year as she finished with a 22-22 win-loss record.

She is at No 208 on the all-time list.

3. Emma Raducanu – $5,957,378

Raducanu sits at No 142 on the all-time list with her best season to date her 2021 breakthrough campaign when she reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and went on to win the US Open – as she won three matches in qualifying and seven matches in the main draw.

Aged 18, Raducanu collected a cheque of $2,500,000 for winning the US Open and earned $2,807,446 that year.

After struggling the next three seasons, the British No 1 again broke the $1m earnings mark this year as she made $1,450,476 to take put her within striking distance of second place.

2. Heather Watson – $5,982,374

Watson is one place ahead of Raducanu in the all-time list.

The 33-year-old won four singles titles in her career and was ranked as high as No 38, but is currently outside the top 200.

She reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam only once in the singles, at Wimbledon in 2022, but has enjoyed great success in the mixed doubles as she won the 2017 grass-court major alongside Henri Kontinen while the pair also finished runner-up the following year.

1. Johanna Konta – $10,008,175

The retired Konta sits at No 80 on the all-time list and her best season in terms of earnings was in 2017 when she made $2,931,494 with the bulk of that coming from her Miami Open title run ($1,175,505) and the semi-final at Wimbledon ($717,922).

She also cracked the $2m mark in 2016 ($2,363,882) when she made the semi-final of the Australian Open and 2019 ($2,173,945) when she reached the last four of the French Open.

Konta reached a high of No 4 in the WTA Rankings in 2017 and finished with four singles titles and five runners-up trophies.