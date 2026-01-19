With 24 Grand Slam titles and 428 weeks as the world No 1 to his name, it is fair to say that Novak Djokovic holds enough tennis records to cement his place as the greatest male player of all time.

And, while he will look to become the oldest man in the Open Era to lift a major title at this year’s Australian Open, there is a string of other records that Novak Djokovic can match or break over the coming fortnight.

Here, we look at four significant milestones that the Serbian tennis legend could well hit across his 2026 Australian Open campaign.

81 Grand Slam main draw appearances

Merely by stepping onto the court in Melbourne, Djokovic will be making a record-equalling 81st appearance in a Grand Slam men’s singles draw.

That will see him tie Roger Federer and Feliciano Lopez, who also made 81 Grand Slam men’s singles main draw appearances during their respective careers.

Djokovic’s appearance at the Australian Open means that he could hold the record outright should he — as expected — compete at the French Open in May, in what would be his 82nd main draw.

100+ match wins at three Grand Slams

Djokovic holds 101 match wins at the French Open and 102 match wins at Wimbledon, making him one of just two men to hold 100+ wins at multiple Grand Slam tournaments.

The other is Federer, who holds 102 Australian Open match wins and 105 match wins at Wimbledon.

However, Djokovic is tantalisingly close to becoming the only man (to date) to hold 100+ match wins at three separate Grand Slam events.

The Serbian is currently on 99 match wins at the Australian Open, and needs just one win over Martinez to hit that epic milestone.

Most Australian Open match wins

Djokovic’s 10 Australian Open titles place him ahead of Federer’s six titles at the tournament, but it is the Swiss who still holds the most match wins in Melbourne.

Federer won 102 matches Down Under, though Djokovic’s current total of 99 wins means he could overtake his former rival over the next fortnight.

The Serbian needs three match wins — reaching the fourth round — to match Federer, and four match wins to overtake the Swiss.

A run to the quarter-final would see him break Federer’s record.

400 Grand Slam match wins

Djokovic’s 397 match wins across all four Grand Slams are already the most of any man in the Open Era, placing him ahead of Federer on 369 wins, and fellow rival Rafael Nadal on 314 wins.

However, the 38-year-old just needs three wins Down Under to hit a staggering total of 400 Grand Slam match wins.

The Serbian can achieve that feat by reaching the fourth round in Melbourne.

