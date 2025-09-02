Taylor Fritz is the last American standing in the 2025 US Open men’s singles event, though now he has to try and overcome one of the toughest tests in tennis to keep his campaign alive.

The world No 4 and fourth seed — the runner-up at this very event in 2024 — now faces a crunch US Open quarter-final against Novak Djokovic, the seventh seed in New York this year.

Djokovic’s fitness and motivation have been repeatedly questioned across 2025 and at the US Open, with the Serbian struggling early on, though his fourth-round win over Jan-Lennard Struff was his most convincing win yet.

And, the 38-year-old has proven the trickiest task imaginable for Fritz across his career to date, with the American losing all 10 of his previous matches against Djokovic.

Not only does Djokovic have an unblemished record against the world No 4, he also has an immaculate record in past US Open quarterfinals.

Novak Djokovic’s US Open quarter-final record

Victory over Struff powered Djokovic into a 14th US Open men’s singles quarter-final, a number that only Jimmy Connors (17) can beat in the Open Era.

His match against Fritz will be his 64th Grand Slam singles quarter-final overall, and Flushing Meadows is — for now — the only major where he has never been beaten in the quarter-final stage.

Of the 13 previous occasions in which Djokovic has reached the last eight in New York, he has won every time, reaching at least the semi-final.

The Serbian has only tasted defeat before the quarter-final stage on five separate occasions across his career; in 2005, 2006, 2019, 2020, and 2024.

Djokovic’s first US Open quarter-final victory came on his way to a maiden major final at the 2007 US Open, beating Carlos Moya in the last eight.

He would then reach 10 straight quarter-finals in New York and win every time, and then made it 11 quarter-finals in 11 appearances in 2018, having pulled out of the tournament in 2017 due to injury.

Djokovic’s most recent US Open quarter-final victory came against none other than Fritz in 2023, the Serbian dispatching the American in straight sets on his way to his 24th major title.

He has a 12-3 record in Australian Open quarter-finals, a 13-5 record at Roland Garros — not including his 2024 withdrawal — and a 14-2 record at Wimbledon.

Novak Djokovic’s US Open quarter-finals

2007: (3) Djokovic def (17) Carlos Moya 6-4, 7-6(7), 6-1

2008: (3) Djokovic def (8) Andy Roddick 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5)

2009: (4) Djokovic def (10) Fernando Verdasco 7-6(2), 1-6, 7-5, 6-2

2010: (3) Djokovic def (17) Gael Monfils 7-6(2), 6-1, 6-2

2011: (1) Djokovic def (20) Janko Tipsarevic 7-6(2), 6-7(3), 6-0, 3-0 ret.

2012: (2) Djokovic def (7) Juan Martin del Potro 6-2, 7-6(3), 6-4

2013: (1) Djokovic def (21) Mikhail Youzhny 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-0

2014: (1) Djokovic def (8) Andy Murray 7-6(1), 6-7(1), 6-2, 6-4

2015: (1) Djokovic def (18) Feliciano Lopez 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(2)

2016: (1) Djokovic def (9) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-3, 6-2 ret.

2018: (6) Djokovic def John Millman 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

2021: (1) Djokovic def (6) Matteo Berrettini 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3

2023: (2) Djokovic def (9) Taylor Fritz 6-1, 6-4, 6-4

