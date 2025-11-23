Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek added to their already significant legacies in 2025, with both women tasting further Grand Slam success.

And, their triumphs throughout 2025 saw both world No 1 Sabalenka and world No 2 Swiatek join an exclusive prize money club, becoming just the fourth and fifth women to earn over $10m in an individual season.

Here, we look at the six greatest prize money seasons in WTA Tour history, and how Sabalenka and Swiatek’s years compare to other leading seasons of the past.

6) Iga Swiatek, 2025 – $10,112,532

Swiatek earned over $8.4m in 2024, and over $9.5m in both 2022 and 2023, though her 2025 prize money haul is now the biggest of her career.

The Pole earned $10,112,532 across 2025, her highest ever total in a season, and the sixth-highest season tally ever on the WTA Tour.

Swiatek’s year was highlighted by the £3,000,000 — close to $4,000,000 — she earned for her stunning Wimbledon triumph, with further Cincinnati Open and Korea Open triumphs to her name.

5) Angelique Kerber, 2016 – $10,136,615

Kerber’s 2016 was by far and away the greatest season of her career, with the German’s stunning rise propelling her to the year-end world No 1 ranking.

Her season was highlighted by Australian Open and US Open triumphs, as well as success at the Stuttgart Open, alongside runner-up finishes at Wimbledon and the WTA Finals.

Kerber ended the year with $10,136,615 in winnings — close to one-third of her career prize money, and the fifth-highest ever won in a WTA season.

4) Serena Williams, 2015 – $10,582,642

The first of two Williams appearances on this list, the legendary American earned over $10m for the second occasion during her historic 2015 campaign.

She won the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon before a semi-final showing at the US Open, also winning the Miami Open and Cincinnati Open that season.

Williams’ haul of $10,582,642 was the second-highest she ever won in a season, and the fourth-highest of all time on the WTA Tour.

3) Ashleigh Barty, 2019 – $11,307,587

2019 was Barty’s incredible breakout season, with the Australian rising to world No 1, and sealing her first Grand Slam title at the French Open.

Barty was also the Miami Open and Birmingham Classic champion that year, and banked a then-record $4,420,000 thanks to her triumph at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen.

That triumph propelled the Australian to a staggering $11,307,587 for the year, the third-highest WTA prize money season in women’s tennis history.

2) Serena Williams, 2013 – $12,385,572

The second Williams appearance on this list, the American’s $12,385,572 won in 2013 was the record WTA prize money season up until now.

It was undoubtedly one of the most dominant seasons of the tennis icon’s career, winning a staggering 11 WTA titles in total — including victories at the French Open and US Open.

With further WTA 1000 triumphs in Miami, Madrid, Rome, Toronto, and Beijing to her name, as well as victory at the WTA Finals, Williams was well-rewarded for one of modern tennis’ greatest seasons.

1) Aryna Sabalenka, 2025 – $15,008,519

Williams’ record has now been broken by Sabalenka, who is now the first woman in history to earn over $15m in a single season of WTA Tour action.

The highlight of Sabalenka’s season was undoubtedly her triumph at the US Open, which banked her a staggering $5,000,000 in winnings.

The Belarusian was also the Miami Open, Madrid Open, and Brisbane International champion in 2025, and attained five further runner-up finishes — including at Roland Garros, the Australian Open, and the WTA Finals.

Sabalenka ended 2025 with $15,008,519 in winnings, a stunning new prize money record.

