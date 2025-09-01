Consistency is key — just ask Carlos Alcaraz.

The world No 2 and five-time Grand Slam champion has been in dominant form in recent months and has sailed through to his fourth US Open quarter-final this week.

Alcaraz’s rivalry with Jannik Sinner has often seen him labelled as inconsistent compared to the Italian, though that narrative should begin to change after the most impressive spell of the 22-year-old’s career to date.

Here, we look at five key stats that will silence Alcaraz’s ‘consistency’ critics.

Four Grand Slam quarter-finals

For the first time in his career, Alcaraz has reached at least the last eight of all four majors in an individual season.

A straight-sets victory over Arthur Rinderknech on Sunday fired the Spaniard into the last eight in New York, twelve months on from a shock second-round loss to Botic van de Zandschulp.

Earlier this season, Alcaraz reached the Australian Open quarter-finals before winning his second straight French Open title and reaching his third straight Wimbledon final.

Aged 22 years and 11 days, only Pete Sampras (1993) and Rafael Nadal (2008) have achieved this feat at a younger age than Alcaraz, who has already achieved 21 wins at Grand Slam level this year.

That is already ahead of his previous personal best of 19 major match wins recorded last season, with Alcaraz still able to finish 2025 with a maximum of 24 match wins.

Zero sets dropped

Of the eight men’s singles quarter-finalists in New York, Alcaraz stands out as the only man yet to drop a set in Flushing Meadows.

In fact, he has only twice dropped more than four games in a set — in the second set of his opening match against Reilly Opelka, and his first set against Rinderknech on Sunday.

In the past, Alcaraz has been accused of drifting or losing concentration during matches and dropping multiple sets through his early matches at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

However, he has been relentless in New York this week, particularly during his second and third-round matches against Mattia Bellucci and 32nd seed Luciano Darderi.

Against the two Italians, he dropped a combined 10 games across two ruthless performances.

Finals streak

This has already been Alcaraz’s joint-most successful season in terms of titles won, with six titles won to match his haul from across the entirety of 2023.

However, it is his recent streak of consecutive finals that is most striking.

After losing in his opening match of the Miami Open to David Goffin in March, the 22-year-old has now reached the final of his next seven events, as of the Cincinnati Open.

Alcaraz beat Lorenzo Musetti to seal his first Monte Carlo Masters title in April, before defeat to Holger Rune in the Barcelona Open final.

He then withdrew from Madrid, but then beat key rival Jannik Sinner in both the Italian Open and French Open finals, before victory over Jiri Lehecka at the Queen’s Club.

The world No 2 then tasted defeat to Sinner at Wimbledon, though prevailed in Cincinnati after the Italian’s retirement.

Match record

Alcaraz’s recent streak is evident through his run of finals, but it becomes even more apparent when you look at his sheer volume of wins during that time.

Since his loss to Goffin in Miami, the 22-year-old has won a staggering 43 of his 45 most recent matches — a win rate of 95.56% in that time.

The only people to beat him are Rune in Barcelona and Sinner at Wimbledon, with an impressive nine of his 43 wins coming against top-10 players.

2025 win percentage

Even before his incredible run, Alcaraz’s 2025 season as a whole has been solid enough to highlight just how good he has been this year.

Until the start of the clay swing, the Spaniard held a 15-4 record, with his most notable success being his first-ever indoor title at the Rotterdam Open in February.

Ahead of his US Open quarter-final against Lehecka, Alcaraz holds an astonishing win rate of 90.63% for 2025 so far.

Though he still has the conclusion of his New York campaign and the remaining two months of the season to come, he is on track for his highest-ever win percentage.

Alcaraz’s previous best win percentage came in 2023, when he won 84.42% (65-12) of his matches, with an 80.33% (49-12) record in 2024.

