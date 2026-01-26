Jannik Sinner’s quest for a third straight Australian Open title remains on track in Melbourne, with the world No 2 easing past compatriot Luciano Darderi on Monday night.

After battling past Eliot Spizzirri in a controversial third-round encounter over the weekend, Sinner’s win over Darderi was much more straightforward, with the second seed claiming a comprehensive 6-1, 6-3, 7-6(2) victory inside the Margaret Court Arena.

Victory for the world No 2 on Monday means that he has not tasted defeat at the tournament since 2023, and is now on one of the longest Australian Open men’s streaks of the Open Era — but just how good is his run?

How many consecutive matches has Sinner won in Melbourne?

The last time Sinner tasted defeat in Melbourne was 2023, when the Italian — the 15th seed at the time — was beaten in the fourth round of the event by third seed and eventual finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Since then, the 24-year-old has won the title twice and has now won an impressive 18 straight matches on his way to the quarter-finals of the 2026 event.

Sinner’s streak started in 2024, beating Botic van de Zandschulp, Jesper de Jong, 26th seed Sebastian Baez, and 15th seed Karen Khachanov on his way to the last eight.

There, he beat fifth seed Andrey Rublev, before victories over top seed Novak Djokovic and third seed Daniil Medvedev saw him lift his first Grand Slam title.

He then won a further seven matches to successfully defend his title in 2025, beating Nicolas Jarry in round one, Tristan Schoolkate in round two, Marcos Giron in round three, 13th seed Holger Rune in round four, eighth seed Alex de Minaur in the quarter-final, 21st seed Ben Shelton in the semi-final, and second seed Alexander Zverev in the final.

Tennis News

Jannik Sinner claims over heat rules disputed by Jamie Murray: ‘I don’t believe it’

Lorenzo Musetti sends ‘revenge’ message to Novak Djokovic before Australian Open showdown

So far in 2025, he has beaten Hugo Gaston, James Duckworth, Spizzirri, and 22nd seed Darderi to extend his run to 18 consecutive wins.

Sinner will look to make it 19 consecutive wins when he faces eighth seed Shelton — an opponent he has beaten on eight consecutive occasions — in Wednesday’s quarter-final.

Where does it rank among the longest win streaks?

Sinner’s 18-match win streak is currently the joint-sixth longest men’s singles win streak at the event since the start of the Open Era, tied with Jim Courier.

Courier won six matches on his way to the title in 1992 — receiving a semi-final walkover from Richard Krajicek — before seven match wins saw him successfully defend his title in 1993, beating Stefan Edberg in both finals.

The American made it 18 straight wins at the event by reaching the 1994 semi-finals, where his run was snapped by Pete Sampras.

Ahead of his quarter-final versus Shelton, only four men have achieved longer win streaks than Sinner at the event:

5) Roger Federer – 19 (2006-08): Federer won back-to-back Australian Open titles in 2006 and 2007, and then reached the semi-final of the event in 2008, where his 19-match streak was snapped by Novak Djokovic.

4) Ivan Lendl – 20 (1989-91): Lendl claimed consecutive Australian Open titles in 1989 and 1990 and then made it 20 straight match wins by reaching the 1991 final, though his hopes of a ‘threepeat’ were ended by Boris Becker.

3) Novak Djokovic – 25 (2011-14): Djokovic won 21 straight matches — and three straight titles — to become the first man in the Open Era to complete an Australian Open ‘threepeat’ from 2011-13, and then reached the 2014 quarter-finals before his 25-match win streak was snapped by Stan Wawrinka.

2) Andre Agassi – 26 (2000-04): American great Agassi claimed back-to-back Australian Open titles in 2000 and 2001 and, after missing the event in 2002, regained his title in 2003. Agassi made it 26 straight wins in Melbourne by reaching the 2004 semi-final, where his run was ended by Marat Safin.

1) Novak Djokovic – 33 (2019-2024): Djokovic won three straight Australian Open titles for the second time in his career, reigning from 2019-21, and — after his controversial deportation in 2022 — regained his crown in 2023. The Serbian had won a staggering 33 straight matches by his 2024 semi-final, where Sinner ended his streak.

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Read Next: How much time has Novak Djokovic spent on court after walkover into quarter-final?