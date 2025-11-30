Emma Raducanu’s 2025 has widely been seen as a net positive for the 23-year-old, but what was the former US Open champion able to achieve from a WTA Rankings perspective?

Here, we look at Raducanu’s records from the past five seasons to see how she has fared in her years competing on tour, and how her 2025 season compares.

For this, we are only focusing on seasons from 2021 onwards, which coincides with Raducanu moving up from ITF level to compete on the main tour.

2021 — World No 19

By far and away the most famous season of Raducanu’s career, 2021 was highlighted by her stunning and historic run to the US Open title.

Progressing all the way through qualifying and then through the main draw, the Brit earned 2,040 points for her efforts in New York — the most a player has ever won at an individual event under the current system.

That, and the 240 points earned for her run to the fourth round of Wimbledon, saw her finish 2021 ranked 19th, after ending 2020 as the world No 343.

To date, this remains her highest year-end ranking spot.

2022 — World No 75

2022 saw Raducanu struggle to adjust to life on the main tour following her epic US Open win, and ultimately slump back down the WTA Rankings.

The Brit progressed to a career-high of 10th across the summer, but then dropped 2,030 points after losing in the opening round of her US Open title defence.

That, coupled with a negative 17-19 record for the season, saw Raducanu end 2022 ranked 75th in the world, down 56 places from her 2021 finish.

2023 — World No 285

If 2022 was challenging for Raducanu, then her 2023 season may have been a nightmare.

Injury struggles had affected her in 2022, but they dominated her 2023 campaign, with Raducanu ultimately playing just 10 matches across the 2023 season.

With a 5-5 record to her name, the Brit called time on her season in April after the Stuttgart Open, undergoing surgery — and slumping down to a year-end ranking of 285th as a result.

2024 — World No 58

After a premature end to 2023, Raducanu returned to action at the start of 2024 and, while there were a few hiccups, it was ultimately a season that proved to be a big step in the right direction.

Though she skipped the French Open and an array of WTA 1000 events, the Brit reached the fourth round of Wimbledon for the second time, and held an overall 23-13 record for the year.

Raducanu was again affected by injury across the Asian swing, but finished 2024 ranked 58th in the world — up 227 spots from twelve months previously.

2025 — World No 29

Raducanu’s win percentage for 2025 is slightly down on her 2024 campaign, but the sheer volume of tournaments she played — and her number of wins — makes this her best year since 2021.

The Brit’s year was marked by reaching her first WTA 1000 quarter-final at the Miami Open, also reaching the fourth round of the Italian Open in May.

Raducanu also found some consistency at the Grand Slams, reaching the third round of the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open.

A 28-22 record for the year saw Raducanu halve her ranking and finish the 2025 season ranked 29th, her highest year-end ranking since 2021, and her highest overall ranking since August 2022.

