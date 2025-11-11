Jannik Sinner is back at the ATP Finals in Turin, and the Italian looks set for another deep run after an impressive start to his campaign.

After reaching the final in 2023 and lifting the title in 2024, Sinner beat Felix Auger-Aliassime to start his 2025 campaign with victory, and pick up a 27th straight win on indoor courts.

The world No 2 is looking primed and ready to defend his ATP Finals title, and could become just the ninth man to claim back-to-back crowns — joining legendary company.

Ilie Nastase — 1971-73

Nastase was the first man to top the ATP Rankings when they launched in 1973, and the Romanian was also the first player to win consecutive titles at the year-end championships.

In a sole round-robin format, Nastase lifted the title for the first time in 1971, and then beat Stan Smith in the final of the revamped format in 1972 to reign once again.

The Romanian made it three titles in a row with victory over Tom Okker in 1973, and — after defeat in the 1974 final — would later add a fourth crown in 1975.

Bjorn Borg — 1979-80

The leading star of the late 1970s and early 1980s, it comes as no surprise to see tennis icon Borg star on this list.

After defeat to Nastase in the 1975 final and then to Jimmy Connors in 1977, Borg finally claimed the title for the first time in 1979, defeating Vitas Gerulaitis in the final.

The Swede then claimed his second and final title the following year, defeating future champion Ivan Lendl.

Ivan Lendl — 1981-82, 1985-87

Tennis great Lendl won an impressive five ATP Finals titles in his career, and all came across two separate streaks.

After losing to Borg in 1980, the Czech battled past Vitas Gerulaitis to seal his first title in 1981, before victory over John McEnroe in 1982.

Lendl then lost back-to-back finals in 1983 and 1984, but would then defeat Boris Becker in both the 1985 and 1986 finals before a final triumph over Mats Wilander in 1987.

John McEnroe — 1983-84

McEnroe’s rivalry with Lendl remains one of the greatest of all time, and it was the American who briefly disrupted the Czech’s ATP Finals dominance during the 1980s.

After winning his first year-end championships title in 1978, McEnroe bounced back from defeat in the 1982 final to down Lendl in 1983.

The two would again meet in the final in 1984, and again it was the American who prevailed to claim his third and last ATP Finals crown.

Pete Sampras — 1996-97

Sampras was a five-time ATP Finals champion in the 1990s, claiming the title for the first time in 1991 and then in 1994, before back-to-back victories later on in the decade.

The 1996 final saw Sampras battle past Becker in a legendary five-set final to claim the title for a third time, and he then successfully defended his crown with victory over Yevgeny Kafelnikov in 1997.

Sampras would later win the title for a fifth and final time in 1999.

Lleyton Hewitt — 2001-02

One of the leading players of the early 2000s, former world No 1 Hewitt was the first player in the 21st century to successfully defend the ATP Finals title.

Hewitt triumphed for the first time on home soil in 2001, beating Sebastien Grosjean in the final in Sydney to seal the year-end No 1 spot that season.

The Australian then defeated Juan Carlos Ferrero to make it back-to-back titles in Shanghai in 2002, and would later finish as the runner-up in 2004.

Roger Federer — 2003-4, 2006-07, 2010-11

Federer won an impressive six ATP Finals titles across his legendary career, with all of them coming in clusters.

The Swiss defeated Andre Agassi to lift the title for the first time in 2003, and then breezed past Hewitt in 2004 to reign supreme once again.

After falling to David Nalbandian in the 2005 final, Federer regained his crown with victory over James Blake in 2006, before beating David Ferrer in the 2007 final.

Federer then defeated his great rival Rafael Nadal to win a fifth title in 2010, before triumphing over Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in 2011.

Novak Djokovic — 2012-15, 2022-23

No man can match Djokovic’s record of seven ATP Finals titles, with the Serbian’s first success coming in 2008.

However, he would then dominate the event in the mid-2010s, starting with victory over Federer in the 2012 final.

Djokovic then beat Nadal to make it two titles in a row in 2013 and sealed a third straight crown after Federer pulled out of the 2014 final, before sealing an unprecedented fourth title in a row by beating the Swiss again in 2015.

The former world No 1 then regained his title with victory over Casper Ruud in 2022, and made it back-to-back wins with victory over Jannik Sinner in 2023.

