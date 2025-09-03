No man in tennis history can rival Novak Djokovic’s 24 Grand Slam singles titles, and the 38-year-old is continuing to defy the odds at this year’s US Open.

After reaching the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon semi-finals earlier in 2025, Djokovic is now through to his record 14th US Open semi-final, the Serbian making it 11 wins from 11 against 2024 runner-up Taylor Fritz in Tuesday’s quarter-final clash.

Djokovic holds countless tennis records in his career, and, while his main Grand Slam target is perhaps a record-extending 25th title, a fifth US Open title would also not be unwelcome.

Here, we look at the exclusive club the Serbian could join with a memorable Flushing Meadows triumph over the next few days.

A fifth US Open title?

Djokovic holds a record 10 Australian Open men’s singles titles in the Open Era, with Rafael Nadal holding a record 14 French Open titles, and Roger Federer winning a record eight Wimbledon crowns.

However, the US Open record is not quite as extreme as the tallies set by the ‘Big 3’ at the first three majors of the tennis season.

Since the start of the Open Era in 1968, three men have won five US Open titles: Federer, Jimmy Connors, and Pete Sampras.

All three span separate eras of tennis and made significant marks on the tournament.

Former world No 1 Connors found huge success at the event, lifting the title in 1974, 1976, and 1978 before claiming back-to-back titles in 1982 and 1983.

Seven years after Connors won his last title, Sampras won his first in 1990, and would win further titles in 1993, 1995, and 1996, before his record-equalling fifth title in 2002.

Quite incredibly, Federer won his five titles in quick succession from 2004-08, making him the only man in the Open Era to win the US Open title in five consecutive years — and he remains the last man to successfully defend the title.

However, while Federer and Connors reached seven US Open finals in total, and Sampras reached, none of the three holds that record.

That record is held by Djokovic, who has reached a staggering 10 finals in New York.

The Serbian lifted the title in 2011, 2015, 2018, and 2023, with his four US Open titles ranking him joint-fourth all-time, alongside Nadal and John McEnroe.

However, outside of his four titles, Djokovic has lost in six US Open finals.

He was beaten by Federer in 2007, by Nadal in 2010, by Andy Murray in 2012, by Nadal for a second time in 2013, by Stan Wawrinka in 2016, and Daniil Medvedev in 2021.

Djokovic could have easily drawn level with Federer, Sampras, and Connors, though he has just missed out on a record-equalling fifth victory in New York.

There are perhaps more significant milestones for Djokovic; alongside his quest for a 25th major, he could become the oldest men’s singles Grand Slam winner of the Open Era.

However, should he beat Carlos Alcaraz in Friday’s semi-final and go on to lift the title, it would be another milestone to cement his greatness.

