Iga Swiatek is searching for her Cincinnati Open title this summer, and her quest for success in 2025 is off to a flying start.

The world No 3 wasted little time in sealing a comprehensive straight-sets win over Anastasia Potapova on Saturday, setting up a third-round meeting against 25th seed Marta Kostyuk.

“I really wanted to be solid but pretty intense on the other hand,” said Swiatek on court.

“It was a bit up and down in the second set. In the important moments, I got my level up & I could close it. First match in any tournament is always tricky.

“I’m happy I’m going to have a chance to play another one here.”

Victory not only handed the reigning Wimbledon champion a solid performance marker ahead of a dangerous clash against Kostyuk but also saw Swiatek hit three incredibly impressive milestones.

300 wins

Swiatek has become accustomed to winning in recent years, with the former world No 1 cementing her place as arguably the leading player of her generation.

And, by beating Potapova, the 24-year-old secured the 300th WTA Tour-level triumph of her career, excluding Billie Jean King Cup victories.

It took the Pole just 372 WTA Tour-level matches to hit that milestone, the fewest matches needed since tennis legend Serena Williams (360) at the Cincinnati Open back in 2006.

WTA 1000 Round 1 record

The world No 3 has an impressive record in opening-round matches at tournaments of all levels, though her record at WTA 1000 events is especially impressive.

Swiatek has now won her opening match in her last 29 WTA 1000 appearances, a run dating back four years.

The last time the Pole was beaten in her opening match at a WTA 1000 tournament was the 2021 Cincinnati Open, where she was beaten in round two by Ons Jabeur, following a round-one bye.

She has now emulated tennis icon Monica Seles, who also won 29 straight opening matches at Tier 1/WTA 1000 level, dating from Key Biscayne in 1990 to Rome in 2000.

However, Swiatek still has some way to go to match the all-time record of Martina Hingis.

Former world No 1 Hingis won a staggering 39 straight Tier 1/WTA 1000 opening matches between the 1996 Italian Open and 2002 Canadian Open.

WTA 1000 consistency

Though Swiatek’s season was under the microscope until her Wimbledon triumph last month, the six-time Grand Slam champion has still found huge consistency in 2025.

Victory at the Cincinnati Open against Potapova was her 20th WTA 1000-level match win in 2025, making this the fourth straight season in which the Pole has achieved 20+ wins at this level.

Swiatek claimed 24 WTA 1000 match wins in 2022, 27 in 2023, and 30 in 2024, and has so far claimed 10 WTA 1000 titles in her career.

The Pole is the only woman to have won 20+ WTA 1000 match wins in the past four seasons, with the rest of her Cincinnati campaign still to come, as well as the China Open and Wuhan Open later this year.

