Iga Swiatek extended her near-perfect record in Grand Slam opening-round matches by starting her Australian Open campaign with victory on Monday.

The second seed was not handed an easy first-round match on paper, with the five-time Grand Slam champion facing doubles No 1 and former top-30 singles player Katerina Siniakova.

Ultimately it proved to be a tough but manageable challenge for Swiatek, who fended off a stubborn Siniakova to prevail 6-3, 6-4 inside the John Cain Arena.

Swiatek hit a solid 17 winners compared to just 15 unforced errors, broke her opponent four times – losing her serve just twice – and landed 71% of her first serves in play.

While it was statistically impressive, the victory also extended her remarkable record in Grand Slam Round 1 matches.

Since making her Grand Slam main draw debut at the 2019 Australian Open, Swiatek has lost just once in a major Round 1 match, to Viktorija Golubic at Wimbledon in 2019.

Overall, Swiatek holds an impressive 23-1 record in Slam opening-round matches, and the Pole is the only woman to make the second round of every Grand Slam event this decade.

Twenty-two of her Round 1 matches have been straight-set victories, with her first ever Grand Slam match in Melbourne six years ago – against Ana Bogdan – her sole three-set win.

Up next for Swiatek is Rebecca Sramkova, who defeated Katie Volynets in three sets to win a Grand Slam main draw match for the first time.

Should Swiatek prevail, it would be the 20th straight major that she has made it as far as the third round.

Iga Swiatek in Grand Slam Round 1 matches

2019 Australian Open: def Ana Bogdan 6-3, 3-6, 6-4

2019 French Open: def Selena Janicijevic 6-3, 6-0

2019 Wimbledon: l. Viktorija Golubic 6-2, 7-6(3)

2019 US Open: def Ivana Jorovic 6-0, 6-1

2020 Australian Open: def Timea Babos 6-3, 6-2

2020 US Open: def Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 6-3

2020 French Open: def Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 6-2

2021 Australian Open: def Arantxa Rus 6-1, 6-3

2021 French Open: def Kaja Juvan 6-0, 7-5

2021 Wimbledon: def Hsieh Su-Wei 6-4, 6-4

2021 US Open: def Jamie Loeb 6-3, 6-4

2022 Australian Open: def Harriet Dart 6-3, 6-0

2022 French Open: def Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 6-0

2022 Wimbledon: def Jana Fett 6-0, 6-3

2022 US Open: def Jasmine Paolini 6-0, 6-3

2023 Australian Open: def Jule Niemeier 6-4, 7-5

2023 French Open: def Cristina Bucsa 6-4, 6-0

2023 Wimbledon: def Lin Zhu 6-1, 6-3

2023 US Open: def Rebecca Peterson 6-0, 6-1

2024 Australian Open: def Sofia Kenin 7-6(2), 6-2

2024 French Open: def Leolia Jeanjean 6-1, 6-2

2024 Wimbledon: def Sofia Kenin 6-3, 6-4

2024 US Open: def Kamila Rakhimova 6-4, 7-6(6)

2025 Australian Open: def Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 6-4

