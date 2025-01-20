Iga Swiatek’s astonishing Grand Slam bagel set record – and four other impressive statistics

Iga Swiatek has become renowned for winning ‘bagel’ and ‘breadstick’ sets, and she improved her bakery-related statistics with her hammering of Emma Raducanu and Eva Lys at the 2025 Australian Open.

After demolishing Raducanu 6-1, 6-0 in the third round of the hard-court Grand Slam in Melbourne, Swiatek followed it with another crushing win over Lys, again dropping just one game, but the sets were reversed as she won 6-0, 6-1.

This came after she steamrolled Rebecca Sramkova 6-0, 6-2 in the second round.

The Pole, who is vying for her maiden Australian Open title and sixth major crown overall, will face either Emma Navarro or Daria Kasatkina in the quarter-final.

Here, we look at some of Swiatek’s outstanding statistics at Grand Slams.

29 bagel sets at majors

Swiatek has now won 29 sets by a 6-0 scoreline in Grand Slam matches, with her bagel against Lys her fifth at the Australian Open.

The 23-year-old has secured 14 bagel sets at Roland Garros, where she is a four-time winner, while she has earned seven 6-0 scores at the US Open and three at Wimbledon.

Third highest 6-0 set win rate at majors

Swiatek has won 29 of the 229 sets she has played in completed Grand Slam matches by a score of 6-0 — giving her an astonishing bagel set rate of 12.6%.

Tennis legends Margaret Court and Chris Evert are the only players who have won a higher percentage of women’s singles sets at majors 6-0 in the Open Era.

20 wins at three different Grand Slams

Swiatek’s third-round victory at the Australian Open improved her career record at Melbourne Park to 20-6.

The five-time Grand Slam winner has now won 20 or more matches at three of the four majors, having earned 35 victories at the French Open and 20 at the US Open.

17th Grand Slam quarter-final appearance

The Pole is through to the last eight of a major in her 24th Grand Slam main draw campaign, but it is only the second time that she has gone past the fourth round at Melbourne Park.

Roland Garros is the only major where she has made more than two quarter-final appearances (five in a row).

Grand Slam and WTA 1000 win milestone

Swiatek has reached a landmark of 176 matches won at Grand Slams and WTA 1000 events combined since the start of 2020.

This is more than any other player has achieved in this period, with current world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in second place with 153 wins.

Swiatek, the world No 2, has won 184 matches in total at majors and WTA 1000 tournaments.

