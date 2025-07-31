Iga Swiatek began her campaign at the 2025 Canadian Open with a dominant win to pick up where she left off at Wimbledon.

The world No 3 cruised past 259th-ranked Hanyu Guo 6-3, 6-1 in the second round of the WTA 1000 event in Montreal.

The six-time Grand Slam champion broke the 27-year-old Chinese qualifier six times, including four times in the second set.

By racing into a 4-0 lead in the opening set, Swiatek extended her steak of consecutive games won to a staggering 24.

In her previous two matches, Swiatek crushed Amanda Anisimova without losing a game in the Wimbledon final and won the last eight games of her semi-final against Belinda Bencic.

“I prepared for this match like I would for any other,” Swiatek said in her on-court interview.

“I saw that my opponent played great in the first round, so I had some information. However, I preferred to focus on myself, on getting adjusted to the hard court again.

“Yeah, it’s been great. I had time to celebrate a little bit after Wimbledon and got back to practice already in Warsaw, but obviously in different conditions.

“So I’m happy I had a chance to come here earlier. I feel like every day I made a bit of progress, so that’s the best thing you can have at the beginning of a swing, and then you just have to keep it up.”

Swiatek’s victory was her 115th WTA 1000 win in her 142nd match at this category of tournament.

Only 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams has reached 115 WTA 1000 wins in fewer matches (130) since the format’s introduction in 2009.

The Pole has now won 63 consecutive opening round WTA Tour level matches, making her the first player to achieve this since tennis legend Monica Seles — who won 64 in a row between 1990 and 1996.

Swiatek will face world No 69 Eva Lys in her third round match in Montreal. She is seeking her maiden title at the Canadian Open, having achieved her best previous result in 2023, when she reached the semi-finals.

The 24-year-old did not play last year’s edition of the Canadian Open in Toronto, which took place just after the Paris Olympics. She holds a 7-3 career record at the event.

