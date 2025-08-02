Iga Swiatek eclipsed an impressive Martina Hingis milestone as the Pole’s fine WTA 1000 pedigree continued with a convincing Canadian Open victory.

World No 3 Swiatek wasted little time in dispatching Eva Lys in round-three action in Montreal, needing just 72 minutes to seal a comprehensive 6-2, 6-2 victory.

The Pole broke the German’s serve four times and did not lose her own serve once, saving the only break point against her in an efficient performance.

“I just focused on myself and knew what my plan was,” said Swiatek, in her on-court interview.

“Eva played some great down the lines and was able to play some fast balls. It wasn’t easy. I’m happy I just did my job.”

Swiatek’s triumph maintains her perfect record against German opposition, with the six-time Grand Slam champion now holding a perfect 12-0 record against such opponents.

However, this latest triumph has also seen her move back up the all-time WTA 1000 win percentage standings, eclipsing tennis icon Hingis as things stand.

Currently, only three women hold a higher WTA 1000 win percentage than Swiatek, since the Tier 1/WTA 1000 format was officially introduced in 1990.

Martina Hingis – 81.1%

One of the most successful players of the past three decades, Hingis found huge success at Tier 1/WTA 1000 level.

The Swiss’ 17 WTA 1000/Tier 1 titles are the second-most of any woman since the format was introduced, with her 27 overall finals also the second-highest tally.

Former world No 1 Hingis held a 189-44 record overall, a win percentage of 81.11%.

Iga Swiatek – 81.1%

Now just slightly ahead of Hingis is fellow former world No 1 Swiatek, who holds a 116-27 record in WTA 1000 tournaments following her victory over Lys on Friday.

Aged 24, the Pole has already won 10 WTA 1000 titles, a tally only seven women can match or beat since the format was introduced 35 years ago.

Swiatek will look to improve her win percentage even further throughout the rest of the Canadian Open, starting with a fourth-round clash versus Clara Tauson on Sunday.

Justine Henin – 81.6%

Just ahead of both Hingis and Swiatek in the all-time standings right now is seven-time Grand Slam champion Henin, who was also the winner of 10 WTA 1000/Tier 1 titles in her career.

The Belgian reached 14 finals in total and holds an overall win-loss record of 111-25 in WTA 1000/Tier 1 events.

Only seven women can match or beat her haul of 10 titles, including Swiatek.

Serena Williams – 84.0%

No woman has ever won as many WTA 1000/Tier 1 titles as tennis icon Williams, whose record of 23 titles puts her six ahead of Hingis in the all-time standings.

The American also reached a record 33 finals, 43 semi-finals, and 59 quarter-finals at WTA 1000 level, with an overall win-loss record of 263-50.

That leaves Williams win an overall win percentage of 84.0% in the format, the second-highest in WTA 1000/Tier 1 history.

Steffi Graf – 88.4%

Comfortably out in front as things stand is tennis legend Graf, with an overall WTA 1000/Tier 1 percentage of 88.4% to her name.

Though the German had competed at the very top of the game for several years before the format’s introduction in 1990, she still found huge success across the 1990s as a whole.

Only Williams and Hingis beat Graf’s haul of 15 WTA 1000/Tier 1 titles since 1990, with the German reaching 22 finals in total.

Overall, Graf has a staggering 130-17 record in WTA 1000/Tier 1 events.

