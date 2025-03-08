Iga Swiatek notched up yet another 6-0 set during her opening match of the Indian Wells Open and she now has 101 bagels in her short career at all levels.

The five-time Grand Slam winner rolled over former world No 4 Caroline Garcia, scoring a 6-2, 6-0 victory to set up a second-round clash against Dayana Yastremska.

That second-set 6-0 win was the Pole’s 28th at WTA 1000 level while she is now on seven bagels for the 2025 season and we are only in month three.

Asked after the match about her ability to produce one-sided sets, Swiatek said: “I mean, there are many reasons. I don’t know. It’s just, you know, that I’m solid no matter what the score is, and I don’t take, you know, next games for granted.

“If I’m leading even 4-0, I know that I should keep playing the same way and keep the same attitude to just win the match.

“But for sure, you know, the matches that I lose are usually much tighter, which means that it’s harder to win against me, I guess. But it doesn’t matter.

“I’m going to have matches, you know, that are huge battles and easy matches, but you can never expect and you can never just, I don’t know, try to predict. Doesn’t make sense.”

Swiatek has won five top-level matches 6-0, 6-0 and two at ITF level.

Breakdown of Iga Swiatek’s 6-0 sets per category:

Grand Slams – 29

The world No 2 has played 107 Grand Slam singles matches and in 27 of those matches she won a set 6-0. If you are wondering about the “missing” two bagels, she won two matches 6-0, 6-0 with both of them coming on the clay at Roland Garros.

In total she has 14 bagels at the French Open, seven at the US Open, five at the Australian Open and three at Wimbledon.

WTA Finals – 5

The season-ending tournament is the most coveted trophy to lift on the WTA Tour after the Grand Slams and Swiatek won the title in Cancun 2023.

Unsurprisingly, that was the year she won three sets 6-0 with Marketa Vondrousova, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula on the receiving end.

She also scored one bagel in 2022 and one in 2024.

WTA 1000 – 28

Following her second-round win at Indian Wells, Swiatek is now 103–23 in terms of win-loss rate at WTA 1000 events with 10 titles and in 28 of those matches she notched up a 6-0 set.

Her first-ever 6-0, 6-0 win at WTA 1000 level came at the Italian Open in 2021 when she demolished former world No 1 Karolina Pliskova while she beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova by the same scoreline in the 2023 tournament.

But Indian Wells is her best tournament for bagels as she has dished out eight.

WTA 500 – 7

The 23-year-old has some 6-0 sets in Doha (before it became a permanent WTA 1000 event), San Diego and Bad Homberg, but she plays a lot more WTA 1000 events than 500 tournaments.

WTA 250 – 6

This tally is spread across Budapest, Lugano, Prague and Warsaw.

Team Events – 7

Team events include the United Cup and Billie Jean King Cup and she has won two sets by a 6-0 scoreline in the former category and four in the latter. In 2022 she beat Andreea Prisacariu 6-0, 6-0 in a Billie Jean King Cup qualifier.

ITF Events – 19

The International Tennis Federation-organised events are a level below WTA tournaments and are used by young players to get accustomed to the professional game.

Swiatek claimed a couple of 6-0, 6-0 wins as a 17-year-old at the ITF Jackson tournament in 2018 while she also claimed bagels in ITF tournaments in Bergamo, Pelham, Charlottesville and Budapest while still a rising star.