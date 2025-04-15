The clay-court season is underway, and that means all eyes turn to one woman on the WTA Tour.

Iga Swiatek has dominated on clay courts in recent years, proving an unstoppable force at times on her way to sealing her place as an all-time great of the surface.

This season proves to be an intriguing one for Swiatek, who will look to return to winning ways after not winning a title in the opening three months of the year.

Ahead of the start of her clay season in Stuttgart, we look at the key stats defining her already impressive legacy on the surface.

Win record

Ahead of her opening match in Stuttgart this week, Swiatek has played exactly 100 matches on clay courts – and has won an impressive 89 of them.

The Pole was beaten just twice on the surface last year – by Elena Rybakina in Stuttgart, and Zheng Qinwen at the Olympics – and has lost just 11 times in total on the dirt across her career.

Swiatek’s win percentage on the surface is 89%, by far and away the best of any player of her generation.

However, that also cements her position among the very best WTA clay-courters of the modern era.

Only Chris Evert (94.2%), Margaret Court (90.8%), and Steffi Graf (89.2%) have currently won a higher percentage of matches on the dirt than the 23-year-old.

Career titles

To date, Swiatek is the winner of 22 WTA Tour titles, and almost half of them (10) have come on clay.

Though it will be almost impossible for her to match Evert’s incredible record of 70 titles on the surface, the world No 2’s haul is by far and away the best of her generation.

No active player has won as many titles on clay as Swiatek, who is currently the only active player to have hit double figures.

In terms of her leading rivals, the Pole’s dominance has meant that world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka has only won two titles – both in Madrid – while Coco Gauff has only won one on clay.

And, if Swiatek wins three clay titles in 2025, she will move level with Serena Williams on 13 titles on the dirt – and sit joint-tenth of all time.

French Open titles

A dominant 2024 clay swing culminated in Swiatek triumphing at the French Open, saving a match point against Naomi Osaka in the second round before going on to beat Jasmine Paolini in the final.

It was her fourth title at Roland Garros, having previously won the title in 2020, 2022, and 2023, moving level with clay great Justine Henin’s haul of four titles.

Swiatek also became the first woman since Henin to win three straight titles in Paris, and she and the Belgian are the only women since 2000 to win the tournament four times.

By winning her fourth title, the 23-year-old also moved ahead of Williams, Court, Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, and Monica Seles – who all won the event three times – in the Open Era standings.

In the Open Era, only Evert (seven titles) and Graf (six titles) have now won more titles than Swiatek, who will look to move outright third in the standings this year.

