Italian youngster Federico Cina has joined the list of youngest players to win a main draw singles match at the Madrid Open.

Aged 18 years and 24 days, Cina defeated fellow rising star Coleman Wong in the first round of the 2025 tournament to claim his second win at ATP Masters 1000 level, with the first coming at the Miami Open in March.

“I am very happy about this win,” the world No 373 said. “Before the match I was a little bit tight but after a few games I started to feel good. It is really special to win a match at this event.”

With the win, the Italian finds surged to No 3 on the list for youngest players to win a match at the ATP 1000 tournament in the Spanish capital as he sits ahead of Rafael Nadal, but behind Joao Fonseca and Carlos Alcaraz.

The 5 youngest Madrid Open match winners:

5. Jakub Mensik – 18 years and 233 days

It is hard to believe that Czech youngster Mensik only made his ATP Masters 1000 debut at the 2024 Indian Wells Open as it feels like he is already a seasoned campaigner.

Mensik received a wildcard entry for the 2024 Madrid Open and defeated Yannik Hanfmann in the first round to become the fourth youngest match winner at the event at the time.

He then stunned Grigor Dimitrov in the second round before retiring from his third-round clash against Felix Auger-Aliassime due to injury.

Mensik has since gone on to win the 2025 Miami Open, beating Novak Djokovic in the final.

4. Rafael Nadal – 18 years and 137 days

Nadal made his Madrid Open debut as a 17-year-old wildcard at the 2003 event when it was still played on hard courts in October, but he lost his maiden match against Alex Corretja.

The following year he returned with a direct entry as he had climbed to No 50 in the ATP Rankings and won his first-round match against Davide Sanguinetti before losing in three sets against 14th seed Vince Spadea.

He returned in 2005 to win the first of his five titles.

3. Federico Cina – 18 years and 24 days

Cina – ranked No 441 at the time – made his ATP Masters debut as a 17-year-old as he was awarded a wildcard for the 2025 Miami Open and he claimed his first win as he defeated Francisco Comesana in the first round before losing against Grigor Dimitrov.

The Italian, who turned 18 on March 30, also received a wildcard for the Madrid Open and defeated the 20-year-old Coleman Wong in straight sets in their opener to set up a second-round clash against 23rd seed Sebastian Korda.

He is set to rise to a career-high No 314 after his win.

2. Carlos Alcaraz – 17 years and 364 days

The future world No 1 made his top-level debut as a 16-year-old in 2020 and the following year he made his main draw debut at the Madrid Open.

He defeated Adrian Mannarino in the first round as he bagelled the Frenchman in the second set for a 6-4, 6-0 win as he became the youngest match winner at the time. Alcaraz’s reward was a clash against his idol Rafael Nadal.

It was a dream match for Spaniards, but it was the great Nadal who emerged victorious in straight sets. Alcaraz returned in 2022 to win his the title and he successfully defended his crown in 2023.

1. Joao Fonseca – 17 years and 244 days

The Brazilian sensation made his ATP Tour debut at the 2023 Rio Open while he won his maiden match at the same event the following year.

He made his ATP Masters 1000 debut at the 2024 Madrid Open after receiving a wildcard and defeated American Alex Michelsen in three sets to claim his first win at the tournament and at that level.

Fonseca has since gone on to win 2024 Next Generation ATP Finals and the 2025 Argentina Open.