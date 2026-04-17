Jannik Sinner has a chance to set a new ATP Masters 1000 title-winning streak record, but it remains to be seen if he will chase that milestone or take an extended break.

The world No 1 has won four consecutive Masters 1000 tournaments as he followed up his Paris Masters title from last November with the Sunshine Double Indian Wells and Miami Open in March before collecting the Monte Carlo Masters trophy last Sunday.

His quadruple saw him emulate Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal on the list of players to win four ATP 1000 events in a row with the Serbian achieving the feat three times (2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-16) while Nadal did it in 2013.

Djokovic, though, twice managed to win five consecutive Masters events that he participated in, but during both of those runs he missed a tournament in between.

Back in 2011, he won the Indian Wells Open and Miami Open, but then missed the Monte Carlo Masters before returning with titles at Madrid Open, Italian Open and Canadian Open.

The tennis great’s second streak started with the 2015 Paris Masters and he followed it up with the Indian Wells, Miami Open and Monte Carlo titles before missing Madrid. He then returned in Rome to win the Italian Open.

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So Sinner has a chance to go where no other ATP player has gone before since the Masters series was adopted in 1990 as he could make it five in a row with a title run at the upcoming Madrid Open.

But the four-time Grand Slam winner faces a major decision as he has hinted he could skip the Spanish event in order to be fresh for the Italian Open and French Open.

Sinner has a win-loss record of 24-2 so far in 2026 and 17 of those wins were collected in just over a month from 7 March with his opening match at the Indian Wells Open to 12 April when he beat Carlos Alcaraz in the Monte Carlo final.

And while Alcaraz signed up for the Barcelona Open, Sinner made a screwed decision not to enter any events this week as he wanted some rest after his recent exertions.

But that week might not be enough as he confirmed after the Monte Carlo final that he will “evaluate with my team whether to go to Madrid or not”.

Sinner is set to travel to Madrid on Saturday, but Italian media reports he will only make a decision on whether or not to play after he practices at Caja Magica.

Alcaraz has already suffered a setback following his decision to play in Barcelona, as he picked up a forearm injury during his first-round win and was forced to withdraw from the tournament, raising doubts about his participation in Madrid.

Sinner and Alcaraz don’t have any points to defend in Madrid and the Italian would no doubt prefer to win the Italian Open on home soil before an assault at the French Open.

Last year, Sinner finished runner-up to Alcaraz both in Rome and Roland Garros and he will be all too aware of the importance of being fresh as he lost the French Open in five sets against the Spaniard.