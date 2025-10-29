Jannik Sinner has become only the seventh player to earn $50,000,000 in career prize money with the Italian reaching the milestone on the back of his Vienna Open title run.

The four-time Grand Slam champion won his fourth trophy of the 2025 season at the ATP 500 event in Austria, beating Alexander Zverev in the final to collect a cheque of €511,835 (roughly $596,000) and take his prize money tally for the campaign to $12,352,773.

Sinner has increased his career prize money earnings to $50,460,897 as he follows in the footsteps of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz as the players to break the $50m mark.

The Big Three of Djokovic ($191,117,423), Nadal ($134,946,100) and Federer ($130,594,339) are well clear, but Murray ($64,687,542) is in danger of losing fourth place to one of the current stars of the game.

But first, they have to crack the $60m threshold with Sinner in a fight with Zverev ($54,881,229) and Alcaraz ($53,902,993) to become the fifth player to achieve that milestone.

Sinner has now earned $10m plus for three consecutive years as last year he finished the season with $21,069,473 – the second highest earnings in a single season on the ATP with Djokovic’s $21,146,145 from 2015 topping the list – while in 2023 he added $10,456,264 to his bank account.

The 24-year-old’s biggest pay days in 2025 have come at Wimbledon where he earned $4,069,500 after winning his maiden grass-court Grand Slam, finishing runner-up at the US Open ($2,500,000), the successful defence of his Australian Open crown ($2,198,928) and his runners-up cheque at Roland Garros ($1,450,512).

But the Italian won’t break Djokovic’s mark or better his own total from 2024 even if he goes on to win this year’s Paris Masters where the winner will earn $1,101,450 and the ATP Finals undefeated ($5,071,000).

Of course, the fact that he missed the Sunshine Double – the Indian Wells Open and Miami Open – due to his three-month suspension following his two failed drug tests in March 2024, did knock his earning potential for the year.

Alcaraz, currently on $16,048,017, still has a chance despite his early exit from the Paris Masters, but he will need to win the ATP Finals undefeated.

The Spaniard is also on course to move up to third for a single-season record, surpassing Murray’s $16,349,701 from 2016 and Nadal’s $16,349,586 from 2019.

With prize money increasing every year, Alcaraz and Sinner look set to challenge Djokovic, Nadal and Federer’s massive totals in the coming years.