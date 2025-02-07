Jannik Sinner unbeaten in last 10 matches against top-10 opponents, including Novak Djokovic

Jannik Sinner’s dominance against his closest rivals on the ATP Tour has been highlighted by his last 10 matches against top-10 opponents as he has an unblemished record.

The world No 1 has won his last 21 matches as he lifted trophies at the Shanghai Masters, ATP Finals and Australian Open and also steered Italy to the successful defence of their Davis Cup title.

During that run, Sinner had 10 encounters against top-10 opponents and he won all those matches with Carlos Alcaraz the last top-10 player to defeat him with that match taking place in the final of the China Open last October.

Alcaraz, of course, was the only player to beat Sinner more than once in 2024 as he was 3-0 against the 23-year-old, who had a 73-6 win-loss record for the season.

But to emphasise just how superior the Italian has been since the Alcaraz match in Beijing, he hasn’t dropped a set against top-10 opponents!

So he is 10 out of 10 against top 10 opponents in his last 10 matches and 22-0 in terms of sets.

Sinner’s 10 out of 10:

Daniil Medvedev – Shanghai Masters

After losing the Beijing final in three sets against Alcaraz, Sinner faced world No 7 Medvedev in the quarter-final of Asia’s only APT Masters 1000 event and came away with a 6-1, 6-4 win.

The Italian faced only one break point in the match and he saved it.

Novak Djokovic – Shanghai Masters

He followed up his win over Medvedev with a two-set win over Tomas Machac before taking on world No 6 Djokovic in the final in Shanghai.

This time he didn’t face a single break point as he claimed a 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 win for his third consecutive victory over the 24-time Grand Slam winner.

Alex de Minaur – ATP Finals

Sinner kicked off his ATP Finals campaign with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over De Minaur – at No 8 in the rankings at the time in the round-robin phase.

The Australian managed to break his serve early in the opening set, but the Italian hit back strongly to earn the win.

Taylor Fritz – ATP Finals

The world No 1 faced only one break point in the entire match while he broke the world No 4’s serve once in each set to secure a 6-4, 6-4 win.

Daniil Medvedev – ATP Finals

Sinner was 3-0 in the group stage in Turin as he also beat Medvedev (No 7) 6-3, 6-4.

The former world No 1, though, did manage to break the Italian’s serve in the midway during the second set, but he failed to have further joy.

Casper Ruud – ATP Finals

A 6-1, 6-2 win in the semi-final of the season-ending tournament is as one-way as it can get as Sinner made it 6-0 against top-10 players.

Taylor Fritz – ATP Finals

American Fritz – who was also on the receiving end of a straight-set loss against Sinner in the US Open final – lost his third consecutive match against the Italian.

This time Fritz (No 4) went down 6-4, 6-4.

Alex de Minaur – Australian Open

Like Fritz, Minaur (No 8) has also been beaten three times in Sinner’s run of 10 wins over top-10 opponents as he lost in the quarter-final of the season-opening Grand Slam.

The Australian had only one break, early in the second set, but Sinner held him off for a 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 win.

Alexander Zverev – Australian Open

It was meant to be a tight affair with world No 2 Zverev in form and pretty good on serve, but it was one-way traffic as Sinner won 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3.

And he didn’t face a single break point to make it 10 out of 10 in 10 matches against top-10 opponents.