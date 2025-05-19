Carlos Alcaraz recorded his latest victory over Jannik Sinner in the Italian Open – and matched one of his rival’s most impressive milestones in the process.

World No 2 Alcaraz has now joined the Italian on 19 ATP Tour career singles titles, with the race to 20 now well and truly on.

All eyes will be on whether either of the two can hit that milestone at the upcoming French Open, but ahead of Roland Garros, we look at how their respective title hauls stack up.

Grand Slams

As it stands, it is the Spaniard who has the slight advantage when it comes to most Grand Slam titles won.

Alcaraz is the winner of four Grand Slam titles, triumphing at the US Open in 2022, Wimbledon in 2023 and 2024, and the French Open in 2024.

However, Sinner is just one major behind, with three Grand Slam titles; the Italian triumphed at the Australian Open in 2024 and 2025, and the US Open in 2024.

But, while the Italian is only one Grand Slam behind Alcaraz, he currently also trails the Spaniard in one significant feat.

Sinner’s Grand Slam titles have all come on hard courts while Alcaraz has triumphed on hard, grass, and clay, making him one of just seven men in the Open Era to complete the ‘Surface Slam.’

Masters 1000

This is another key area where Alcaraz has an advantage over Sinner, with an impressive seven Masters 1000 titles to his name already.

The 22-year-old’s triumph in Rome this weekend saw him complete the clay Masters set, having won in Monte Carlo earlier this season, and at the Madrid Open in 2022 and 2023.

Alcaraz also claimed back-to-back Indian Wells titles in 2023 and 2024, while winning the Miami Open in 2022; overall, he holds a 7-1 record in Masters finals.

In contrast, Sinner has won four Masters titles – all on his beloved hard courts.

The Italian captured his first Masters title at the 2023 Canadian Open, and proceeded to triumph at the Miami Open, Cincinnati Open, and Shanghai Masters in 2024.

Sinner’s run in Rome saw him reach a first Masters final outside of hard courts, and he has a 4-3 record in Masters final as it stands.

ATP Finals

One big title won by Sinner, but not by Alcaraz, is the year-end championships.

World No 1 Sinner claimed the title for the first time on home soil in Turin 2024, not dropping a set on an emphatic run through the round-robin and knockout stages.

That came twelve months after the Italian had finished as the runner-up in 2023, falling to Novak Djokovic in the final.

In contrast, Alcaraz reached the semi-final on his tournament debut in 2023, though was knocked out in the round-robin stage in 2024.

ATP 500

Both men have won multiple titles at ATP 500 events, though once again it is Alcaraz who has found slightly more success.

The Spaniard has won six titles at ATP 500 tournaments across his career, with Sinner just one behind on five titles at that level.

Alcaraz beat Sinner in an enthralling China Open final last Autumn and is also a two-time Barcelona Open champion, with further triumphs at the Rio Open, Queen’s, and Rotterdam Open.

Sinner won his first ATP 500 title in Washington back in 2021 and has since gone on to triumph in Beijing, Vienna, Rotterdam, and Halle.

ATP Tour News

What Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner said to each other after Italian Open final

ATP Rankings: Alcaraz chips away at Sinner’s lead, Zverev loses ground, Bublik +25

ATP 250

Sinner holds a significant advantage over Alcaraz at ATP 250 tournaments, with the Italian holding a perfect 6-0 record in finals at this level.

Six of the Italian’s first seven titles came at ATP 250 events, starting with his maiden ATP Tour triumph at the Sofia Open in November 2020; he would also successfully defend the title in 2021.

He beat Alcaraz in the 2022 Croatia Open final, while also triumphing at the Great Ocean Road Open, European Open, and Open Sud de France.

Alcaraz triumphed at the Croatia Open in 2021 to lift his first ATP Title, and claimed the Argentina Open title in 2023.

Identical records

After the Italian Open, both men now hold identical 19-6 records in ATP Tour finals.

Alcaraz holds a 10-5 record in clay-court finals, a 6-1 record on hard courts, and a 3-0 record on grass.

Meanwhile, Sinner holds a staggering 17-5 record in hard-court finals, a 1-1 record on clay, and a 1-0 record on grass.

Read Next: Points and money earned by Alcaraz, Sinner, Draper, Musetti, Zverev at Italian Open