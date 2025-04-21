Jelena Ostapenko emulated an impressive Serena Williams feat as she downed world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka to lift the WTA Stuttgart Open title on Monday.

World No 24 Ostapenko produced a stunning display of power and impressive returning to dismantle Sabalenka, prevailing 6-4, 6-1 in a battle of Grand Slam champions.

It is the ninth WTA singles title of the Latvian’s career and her first of 2025, having been beaten in the Qatar Open final back in February.

And it seals her a new car, with the winner of the singles title in Stuttgart taking home a Porsche following their triumph.

“Thank you so much for the atmosphere here, it’s amazing. I just love to play here,” said Ostapenko, addressing the crowd.

“Congrats Aryna on a great week. I think you hate me now because you wanted this car so badly, but I’m sure you’ll get it another time. It’s great to share the court with you, you’re such a champion. Congrats to you and your team.

“Thanks to my team, who are always supporting me in the good and bad days. It’s not always easy with me, but thank you so much for being by my side.”

Victory for Ostapenko comes having previously beaten Iga Swiatek in their quarter-final encounter, moving to six wins from six against the world No 2.

Having beaten world No 1 Sabalenka and world No 2 Swiatek to win the title, Ostapenko is the first woman since Williams to defeat the two top-ranked players on her way to a WTA clay-court title.

Tennis great Williams achieved that feat back at the Madrid Open in 2012, the American defeating world No 2 Maria Sharapova in the quarter-final and world No 1 Victoria Azarenka in the final.

Ostapenko is also now the first woman to beat Sabalenka and Swiatek at the same clay-court event, with the 2017 French Open champion cementing her position as a potential title contender in Paris.

Victory for the Latvian also seals a significant leap up the WTA Rankings, with the 27-year-old set to return to the top 20.

Currently ranked 24th in the world, Ostapenko is set to jump six places to world No 18 when the rankings update post-tournament.

There is also good news for Sabalenka from a WTA Rankings perspective, with the world No 1 rising to 10,758 points thanks to her run to the final, having eclipsed 2024’s quarter-final display.

However, defeat will likely be painful for the three-time Grand Slam champion, who has now lost four finals from four in Stuttgart.

Sabalenka was previously beaten in the 2021 final by Ashleigh Barty, before consecutive losses to Swiatek in 2022 and 2023.

Both women will next be in action at the Madrid Open, where two-time champion Sabalenka is the top seed, and Ostapenko is the 23rd seed.

Ostapenko could face defending Madrid champion and second seed Swiatek in the fourth round.

