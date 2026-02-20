Jessica Pegula battled past Amanda Anisimova to reach the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships, and join two all-time greats in an exclusive WTA 1000 club.

World No 5 Pegula battled past world No 6 and compatriot Anisimova to reach her first final in Dubai and her first final of the 2026 season, prevailing 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 against the two-time Grand Slam finalist.

Anisimova was dominant in the opening set of the match and twice held a break lead in the second set, as she looked to pick up her first win in five meetings against Pegula.

However, it was the higher-ranked of the two Americans who eventually sealed victory, battling back in set two before a sole break in the decider helped guide Pegula to victory.

She said: “At the start of the third, it was 1-1, and I just looked at my coach and said: ‘I’m just happy I’m still even here right now.’

“She was playing some incredible tennis. I just came out a little slow, and when you come out slow against Amanda, she can really just kinda wipe you off the court — which is what she was doing.

“Honestly, I’m not really sure. I think I just held onto my serve there in the second set, I just kept telling myself that.

“I had some break points in the first set, even though it was convincingly the other way, and I knew I could get some break points back. That’s really all I was focusing on.”

Pegula has now reached an impressive eighth WTA 1000 final of her career, with a 3-4 win-loss record in her previous seven finals at this level.

This is her fifth WTA 1000 final since turning 30 in February 2024, and she is now only the third woman to reach that many finals at this level after her 30th birthday.

Since the introduction of the Tier 1/WTA 1000 format in 1990, only Serena Williams (16 finals) and Martina Navratilova (seven finals) have also reached that many finals at this level after turning 30.

Pegula was previously level on four finals with former world No 2 Li Na.

The American is also the third-oldest woman to reach the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships, aged 31 years and 356 days at the start of the event.

Since the tournament was first held in 2001, only Venus Williams (2014) and Nathalie Tauziat (2001) have reached the final at an older age.

Pegula will celebrate her 32nd birthday next Tuesday (February 24th) and was asked in her post-match interview whether victory would prove to be the perfect gift.

“Yes, that would be an amazing birthday present,” joked Pegula. “I’m not going to mention how old I’m turning, but it’s getting to where I don’t want to talk about it.

“I’m really excited to be in my first final here. I came here with the intention of thinking I could play well in these conditions and go deep, so I’m just really happy that I can give myself a shot at the title tomorrow.”

