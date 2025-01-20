Novak Djokovic holds two of the three longest Australian Open men’s singles win streaks of the Open Era, with a staggering 33 straight tournament wins at his peak.

Across the Open Era, eight men have managed to win 17 matches in a row – or more – in Melbourne.

=7) Stefan Edberg – 17 (1985-88)

The Australian Open was the most successful Slam of Edberg’s career, and the Swede won 17 straight matches in Melbourne at the peak of his powers.

Edberg won six straight matches to win his first title in 1985, beating Mats Wilander in the final. After the tournament was not held in 1986, he returned to successfully defend his title in 1987.

1988 was the first year the tournament was held at Melbourne Park and had a 128-player draw, and the two-time champion reached the last four before Wilander ended his 17-match streak.

=7) Mats Wilander – 17 (1983-85)

Wilander was a three-time champion in Australia, and his 17-match win streak included his first two triumphs in Melbourne.

The Swede became the youngest men’s singles champion of the Open Era in 1983, beating Ivan Lendl in the final, and then made it 12 straight wins as he defeated Kevin Curren in the 1984 final.

Wilander reached 17 consecutive wins as he returned to the final in 1985, though he was denied an Australian Open ‘threepeat’ by compatriot Edberg.

6) Jim Courier – 18 (1992-94)

Courier won two of his four Grand Slam titles in Melbourne and won 18 straight matches at the tournament during the early 1990s.

The American won his first title in 1992, with six straight wins culminating in a victory over Stefan Edberg in the final; he had received a walkover from Richard Krajicek in the last four.

Courier then defeated Edberg for the second time in the 1993 final and made it to the semi-final in his 1994 title defence, before losing to Pete Sampras.

5) Roger Federer – 19 (2006-08)

A six-time champion Down Under, the most successful spell for Federer in Melbourne was his 19-match winning run across 2006-08.

Federer won his second Australian Open title in 2006, beating Marcos Baghdatis in the final, and then overcame Fernando Gonzalez in the 2007 final to retain his title.

The Swiss made it 19 match wins in a row by reaching the last four of the 2008 Australian Open but was then beaten by Novak Djokovic.

4) Ivan Lendl – 20 (1989-91)

After previously losing the 1983 final, Lendl finally claimed the Australian Open title for the first time in 1989, defeating the likes of John McEnroe, Thomas Muster, and Miloslav Mecir during his run.

Lendl then made it back-to-back titles in 1990, completing a successful defence of his crown after Edberg retired with an injury in the final that year.

Returning in 1991, the Czech returned to the final for the third straight year – though saw his winning streak snapped by Boris Becker.

3) Novak Djokovic – 25 (2011-14)

The first of two Djokovic win streaks on this countdown, the Serbian won 25 straight matches from 2011 to 2014 Down Under.

Djokovic stormed to a second major title at the Australian Open in 2011, beating Federer in the semi-final and then Andy Murray in the final.

He then successfully defended his title in both 2012 and 2013, defeating Nadal in an epic final and beating Murray for a second time respectively.

Djokovic reached the last eight in 2014 to make it 25 wins in a row, though he then lost to eventual champion Stan Wawrinka.

Australian Open News

Djokovic vs Alcaraz showdown, Swiatek & Gauff look to pounce – Australian Open predictions

Nick Kyrgios hits out at ‘absolute flop’ host as he defends Novak Djokovic in expletive-laden response

2) Andre Agassi – 26 (2000-04)

The Australian Open was the most successful Grand Slam of Agassi’s career, and his 26-match winning streak at the tournament is the second-longest by any man in the Open Era.

Agassi lifted his second title in 2000, fending off defending champion Yevgeny Kafelnikov in the final, and then defeated Arnaud Clement in 2001 for a second straight title – and 14 straight wins.

The US star was forced to withdraw in 2002 but returned in 2003 and regained his title, thrashing Rainer Schuttler in the final to make it 21 straight wins.

Agassi made it 26 consecutive wins as he returned to the semi-final in 2004, where he fell to Marat Safin.

1) Novak Djokovic – 33 (2019-24)

Unsurprisingly, Djokovic is well clear at No 1 – with a staggering 33-match win streak to his name from 2019 to 2024.

The Serbian captured his seventh title Down Under in 2019, seeing off Rafael Nadal in the final, and then moved up to 21 straight wins with successful title defences in 2020 and 2021, beating Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev in respective finals.

Djokovic was controversially barred from the 2022 event but returned in 2023 to regain his title, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas as he made it 28 wins on the bounce.

He moved up to 33 wins by reaching the last four in 2024 before a defeat to Jannik Sinner.

Read Next: Jannik Sinner surpasses Bjorn Borg world No 1 stat while he matches Italian Grand Slam record