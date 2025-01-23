Aryna Sabalenka remains the woman to beat in Melbourne.

The two-time defending Australian Open champion easily dispatched Paula Badaosa on Thursday to reach the final for a third straight year

Sabalenka has now won 20 straight matches at the tournament, one of the seven longest win streaks by any woman at the Australian Open in the Open Era.

7) Victoria Azarenka – 18 (2012-14)

Sabalenka has leapfrogged compatriot Azarenka this tournament, with her fellow Belarusian winning 18 straight matches in Melbourne at the peak of her powers.

Azarenka won her first major title Down Under in 2012, defeating Maria Sharapova in the final, and then defended her title in 2013 with a victory over Li Na.

She then made it 18 match wins in a row in Melbourne in 2014 before a three-set quarter-final defeat to Agnieszka Radwanska.

=5) Aryna Sabalenka – 20 (2023 – present)

As of Thursday’s win versus Badosa, world No 1 Sabalenka has not tasted defeat in Melbourne since her 2022 fourth-round loss to Kaia Kanepi.

Twelve months on from that defeat, Sabalenka went on to win seven matches to claim her first Grand Slam singles title – beating Elena Rybakina in the final.

The Belarusian went on to successfully defend her title in 2024 to bring her streak up to 14 and, having made the final, now holds 20 consecutive wins in Melbourne.

=5) Evonne Goolagong – 20 (1974-80)

After losing three straight Australian Open finals from 1971-73, Goolagong then won 20 straight matches at her home Slam.

Goolagong won five straight matches to win her first title in 1974, beating Chris Evert in the final, before successfully defending her title in 1975 and 1976 – bringing her streak up to 15.

The former world No 1 brought her run up to 20 when she regained her title in 1977 (Dec), though – after missing the event in 1978 and 1979 – her streak was snapped by Mima Jausovec in 1980.

4) Margaret Court – 21 (1969-75)

Court went 21-1 at the Australian Open in the Open Era, with her one loss being her final match at the tournament.

The Aussie great won the first Open Era edition of the event in 1969, defeating Billie Jean King in the final, before completing successful title defences in 1970 and 1971.

After missing 1972 due to pregnancy, Court returned and won five matches to regain her title in 1973, and then won two matches in her next appearance (1975) before losing to Martina Navratilova.

3) Steffi Graf – 25 (1988-91)

Graf won four Australian Open titles during her career and her best run saw her win three straight titles – and 25 consecutive matches.

Playing the event for the first time since 1984, the German kickstarted her ‘Golden Slam’ of 1988 by winning her maiden title Down Under, beating Evert in the final.

That was followed by successful title defences for Graf in both 1989 and 1990, beating Helena Sukova and Mary Joe Fernandez in respective finals to make it 21 consecutive wins.

Graf made it 25 in a row at the 1991 Australian Open before a quarter-final loss to Jana Novotna.

2) Martina Hingis – 27 (1997-2000)

Hingis remains the last woman to win three consecutive Australian Open titles – and this Swiss won 27 Melbourne matches in a row at the peak of her powers.

The Swiss became the youngest champion in the tournament’s history in 1997, progressing to the final as a 16-year-old before beating former champion Mary Pierce in the final.

Hingis backed that up with a successful title defence in 1988, beating Conchita Martinez in the championship match, before she downed Amelie Mauresmo in the 1999 final.

The former world No 1 extended her run to 27 straight match wins in 2000 when her Australian Open dominance was ended by Lindsay Davenport in the final.

1) Monica Seles – 33 (1991-99)

It took Seles eight years and 33 matches to be beaten at the Australian Open for the first time – one of the most remarkable runs in tennis history.

Seles made her Australian Open debut in 1991 and won the title for the first time, winning seven straight matches – including a win over Novotna in the final.

She then defeated Fernandez in the 1992 final and Graf in the 1993 final to make it three straight titles and 21 straight match wins, though missed the event in 1994 and 1995 following her stabbing.

Following her return in 1996, Seles extended her streak to 28 matches, beating Anke Huber in the final for her fourth triumph Down Under.

Seles did not play in 1997 or 1998 but returned in 1999, making the semi-finals before she was beaten at the tournament for the first time by Hingis.

