Roger Federer and Andy Roddick’s classic 2009 Wimbledon final set a record that can never be broken.

The final took 77 games to complete, a record that is now unassailable due to the introduction of final-set tiebreaks at Grand Slam tournaments.

We look back at Federer and Roddick’s clash, and the eight longest Grand Slam men’s singles finals (games played) of the Open Era.

=6) 1980 US Open, John McEnroe def Bjorn Borg 7-6(4), 6-1, 6-7, 5-7, 6-4 (55 Games)

McEnroe and Borg produced the defining rivalry of the late 1970s and early 1980s, and their 1980 US Open clash was among their most memorable meetings.

Borg was desperately searching for his maiden title in New York, but it was defending champion McEnroe who prevailed, sealing victory after a 55-game epic.

=6) 1980 Wimbledon, Bjorn Borg def John McEnroe 1-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-7(16), 8-6 (55 Games)

Only weeks before their US Open encounter, Borg and McEnroe had contested an even more famous final on the lawns of Wimbledon.

McEnroe dominated the first set and saved multiple championship points in an enthralling fourth-set tiebreak, only for ‘Iceman’ Borg to hold his nerve and claim his fifth – and final – title in SW19.

=6) 2012 Australian Open Novak Djokovic def Rafael Nadal 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-5 (55 Games)

The longest major final of the Open Era in terms of time, Djokovic and Nadal duelled it out for almost six hours in an extraordinary contest inside the Rod Laver Arena.

After 55 epic games, it was the Serbian who forced his way over the line, with both men barely able to stand in the presentation ceremony afterwards.

5) 2014 Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic def Roger Federer 6-7(7), 6-4, 7-6(4), 5-7, 6-4 (58 Games)

One of the most underrated Grand Slam finals in recent years, Djokovic and Federer’s 2014 Wimbledon final was one of the best matches the two ever produced.

The lengthy final saw Federer save a championship point in the fourth set and force a decider, only for Djokovic to break in the 58th and final game of the contest to claim his second title at the All England Club.

4) 2008 Wimbledon, Rafael Nadal def Roger Federer 6-4, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-7(8), 9-7 (62 Games)

Considered among the greatest tennis matches ever played, few can forget the legendary final Nadal and Federer produced at the All England Club back in 2008.

The Swiss looked set to deny Nadal once again after roaring from two sets down to force a decider, only for the Spaniard to break at the death to claim his first of two Wimbledon titles.

3) 1968 US Open, Arthur Ashe def Tom Okker 14-12, 5-7, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 (65 Games)

With tiebreaks not introduced at the very start of the Open Era, a 26-game opening set between Ashe and Okker puts this final right towards the top of longest championship matches.

After winning the opener, US icon Ashe would go on to win in five sets and claim the first of three major titles, while it was the only major singles final for his Dutch rival.

2) 2019 Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic def Roger Federer 7-6(5), 1-6, 7-6(4), 4-6, 13-12(3) (68 Games)

Though not a high-quality contest, the 2019 Wimbledon final between Federer and Djokovic will never be forgotten due to the sheer drama and length.

Federer held two championship points on serve after a topsy-turvy contest, only for his rival to battle back and triumph in the first – and only – ever tiebreak at 12-12 in a Grand Slam final.

1) 2009 Wimbledon, Roger Federer def Andy Roddick 5-7, 7-6(6), 7-6(5), 3-6, 16-14 (77 Games)

Federer lost the first three finals to appear on this list, though he won the No 1 final – and the 77 games contested here will never be beaten, due to the new rules introduced.

The Swiss was looking for a sixth SW19 crown and 15th major against Roddick, who had twice fallen to Federer in Wimbledon finals.

Roddick rarely put a foot wrong, but Federer dug in and – in the 77th game – broke for the very first time, a moment that was enough for him to triumph.

