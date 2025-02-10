We are just over a month into the 2025 WTA Tour season and there have already been several marathon matches.

The longest match of the campaign to date took place in one of the first tournaments of the year and it lasted three hours and 30 minutes.

That is some way off the 2024 record of four hours and 15 minutes, which is the fourth-longest match in the Open Era. Incidentally, one of the players involved in that four-hour encounter is also involved in one of the longest matches so far in 2025 (more below).

The 11 longest WTA Tour matches so far in 2025:

11. Three hours

Destanee Aiava claimed her maiden Grand Slam win at her home event the Australian Open and it lasted 180 minutes as she defeated Greet Minnen 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (7-5).

She first looked like she would exit after two sets as she was 2-5 in the second set and then also 5-3 in the decider, but she saved two match points to claim victory.

10. Three hours and three minutes

Cristina Bucsa’s win over Emma Raducanu at the Singapore Tennis Open also just crossed the 180-minute mark.

Seventh seed Raducanu was the overwhelming favourite as she was at No 56 in the world at the time while the Spaniard was at No 98.

And it looked to be going according to their ranking with Raducanu winning the opening set and then finding herself 5-4 up in the second while she also had a 3-1 lead in the decider.

However, Bucsa won 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 and the match just managed to pass the three-hour mark.

9. Three hours and five minutes

The 2025 Auckland Open started with a three-set humdinger between Katie Volynets and Erika Andreeva, but only one set went to a tie-breaker and it lasted one hour and 16 minutes.

Volynets served for the match at 5-4 in the second and also had a match point saved in the tie-breaker before winning 6-4, 6-7 (6-8), 6-2.

8. Three hours and 14 minutes

From losing in the qualifiers to reaching the second round of the Australian Open, Harriet Dart had an enjoyable couple of days in Melbourne.

Dart found out an hour before the match that she had received a lucky loser spot following Marketa Vondrousova’s withdrawal and she made the most of it against Jana Fett.

The Brit saved two match points late in the deciding set and, after Fett herself saved a couple of match points in the tie-breaker, Dart won got the job done with a 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (9-7) scoreline.

7. Three hours and 14 minutes

Yulia Putintseva and Diana Shnaider were the first to produce a three-hour and 14-minute encounter with their match coming in Adelaide.

There were two tie-breakers and two of the sets took more than an hour to complete.

Putintseva was 4-1 up in the second set before Shnaider fought back and she then also had a couple of match points saved in the tie-breaker.

Shnaider saved another four match points in the second set before the Kazakh player won 7-6 (7-3), 6-7 (9-11), 6-4.

6. Three hours and 16 minutes

Laura Siegemund was involved in a four-hour and nine-minute match in 2024 so there is still “room for improvement” this year.

She shared a total of 15 breaks of serve with Hailey Baptiste during the first round of the Australian Open.

All three sets went past the hour mark before the German won 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.

5. Three hours and 19 minutes

Two tie-breakers and just one break of serve in this marathon encounter between Wang Xinyu and Jil Teichmann in the third round of the Singapore Tennis Open.

The second set lasted nearly 90 minutes, but the only break of serve in the match came in game one of the decider and Wang went on to win the 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 on her first match.

4. Three hours and 20 minutes

Two Americans slugged it out for 200 minutes in the first round of the Australian Open and it was the eighth seed who emerged victorious.

Emma Navarro twice looked like she was headed for an early exit as she was 5-3 down in the deciding set against Peyton Stearns, but held firm to win 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (7-5), 7-5.

3. Three hours and 21 minutes

Please spare a thought for Stearns as she was twice on the losing end of three-hour-plus matches in the space of a couple of weeks, this time going down against Daria Kasatkina.

The deciding set lasted more than 90 minutes and game six of the third set had 16 deuces!

Kasatkina came away with the 7-6 (9-7), 4-6, 7-5 victory.

2. Three hours and 22 minutes

Gao Xinyu lost 6-7 (4-7), 7-5, 7-5 against Sara Sorribes Tormo in four hours and 15 minutes in the China Open last year, but this time she won her slug-a-thon against Beatriz Haddad Maia.

The match took place in the round robin of the United Cup and world No 175 came away with the 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 victory and, despite all three sets lasting more than an hour, there were only a total of eight breaks of serve in the match.

1. Three hours and 30 minutes

Gao and Sorribes Tormo was top for just over a month, but Viktorija Golubic and Arantxa Rus are the new 2025 record holders after their humdinger at the Transylvania Open in February.

Golubic looked set for defeat as Rus had a match point 6-5 (40-30) on the Swiss’ serve in the third set, but she saved that one and another match point in the tie-breaker.

Rus herself also saved four match points as they pair joint-third longest regular third-set tiebreak of the 2020s before Golubic won 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (12-10).