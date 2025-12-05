A thrilling 2025 WTA Tour season ended with four different champions crowned at the Grand Slam events, with several other key storylines emerging throughout the year.

With huge strength and depth emerging in the women’s game, it was difficult for any player to put together a lengthy unbeaten run, though some players did pull together some impressive streaks.

Here, we look at the four women who produced the longest winning streaks of the 2025 WTA Tour season.

=3) Elina Svitolina – 11 consecutive wins

From: BJK Cup Qualifiers to Madrid Open SF

A hugely consistent year saw Svitolina end the year ranked 14th — her highest year-end position since 2020 — and one of the highlights was her impressive 11-match win streak this spring.

The Ukrainian’s run started in the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers in April, picking up two wins as she helped her nation seal its place in the Finals.

Svitolina then won five matches on her way to an 18th career title in Rouen, capping off a stellar week with a 6-4, 7-6(8) victory over third seed Olga Danilovic in the championship match.

She then rode that momentum into the Madrid Open, picking up four further wins — including victory against Elena Rybakina — on her way to the semi-final, where her streak ended to Aryna Sabalenka.

=3) Aryna Sabalenka – 11 consecutive wins

From: Brisbane International R1 to Australian Open F

Sabalenka finished 2025 as the year-end No 1 and was arguably the most consistent player of the entire season, though her very best run came right at the start of her campaign.

The Belarusian started her year with a run to the Brisbane International title, picking up five straight match wins at the WTA 500 event — including victory over Polina Kudermetova in the final.

That was then followed by Sabalenka winning six straight matches in Melbourne, beating the likes of Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Paula Badosa on her way to the Australian Open final.

However, her 11-match win streak — and run of consecutive titles in Melbourne — was snapped in the final, the two-time defending champion falling to Madison Keys in three sets.

=2) Mirra Andreeva – 13 consecutive wins

From: Dubai Tennis Championships R1 to Miami Open R3

Teen star Andreeva was one of the most improved players of 2025, and her 13-match winning streak across the spring was the second-best run of any woman this season.

Andreeva’s run started with an incredible run to win her first WTA 1000 title at the Dubai Tennis Championships, defeating both Iga Swiatek and Rybakina before victory over Clara Tauson in the final.

After winning six matches in Dubai, she also won six matches on her way to a stunning Indian Wells triumph, defeating all of Tauson, Rybakina, Svitolina, and Swiatek before shocking Sabalenka in the final.

Andreeva then made it 13 straight wins after an opening win over Veronika Kudermetova in Miami, though her run was then ended by Amanda Anisimova.

1) Madison Keys – 16 consecutive wins

From: Adelaide International R1 to Indian Wells SF

The only WTA player to hold a win streak longer than 15 matches in 2025, Keys’ historic run right at the start of the season was the best of anyone this year.

After a quarter-final loss in Auckland, the American defied her unseeded status in Adelaide to triumph at the WTA 500 event, capping off her run by beating top seed Jessica Pegula in the final.

That was then followed by a truly incredible Australian Open triumph in Melbourne, with Keys beating Rybakina, Svitolina, Swiatek, and Sabalenka in consecutive matches to lift her maiden major title.

Keys did not return to action until Indian Wells and a run to the semi-final extended her win streak to 16 matches, which came to an end with a semi-final defeat to Sabalenka.

