Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Pete Sampras all feature on the list of players with the best win percentage in ATP Tour finals.

Here, we look at the seven men with the best records in finals in the Open Era (minimum of 50 finals played).

7. Novak Djokovic – 69.7% (99-43)

Novak Djokovic holds a 99-43 record from the 142 singles finals he has contested to date (Djokovic has won 100 titles, but he received a walkover from Roger Federer in the final at the 2014 ATP Finals, so this does not count towards his win-loss record).

The Serbian’s finals record at each category of tournament is: 24-13 at Grand Slams, 1-0 at the Olympics, 6-2 at the ATP Finals, 40-20 at Masters 1000, 15-3 at ATP 500, 13-5 at ATP 250.

Djokovic’s finals record on each surface is: 71-23 on hard, 21-14 on clay, 8-6 on grass.

6. Rafael Nadal – 70.2% (92-39)

Rafael Nadal amassed a 92-39 record from the 131 championship matches he reached on the ATP Tour.

The Spaniard’s finals record at each category of tournament is: 22-8 at Grand Slams, 1-0 at the Olympics, 0-2 at the ATP Finals, 36-17 at Masters 1000, 23-6 at ATP 500, 10-6 at ATP 250.

Nadal’s finals record on each surface is: 63-9 on clay, 25-27 on hard, 4-3 on grass.

5. John McEnroe – 71% (76-31)

John McEnroe holds a 76-31 record in completed title matches (he received a walkover in the 1985 Chicago final; the 1987 Stratton Mountain final was abandoned).

The American’s finals record on each surface is: 42-14 on carpet, 22-8 on hard, 8-5 on grass, 4-4 on clay. He went 7-4 in Grand Slam finals and 3-1 in year-end championships finals.

4. Bjorn Borg – 71.7% (66-26)

Bjorn Borg finished his career with a 66-26 record from the 92 singles finals he played. He also reached the final of the 1977 Johannesburg tournament, but the match was abandoned, so this does not count towards his win-loss record.

The Swede’s final record on each surface is: 32-7 on clay, 22-11 on carpet, 7-1 on grass, 5-7 on hard. Borg holds a 11-5 record in major finals and a 2-2 record in year-end championships finals.

3. Rod Laver – 71.9% (69-27)

Rod Laver played 96 finals in the Open Era and accumulated a 69-27 record.

The Australian won five of the six Grand Slam title matches he played in the Open Era — including all four in 1969 to complete a historic Calendar Grand Slam.

2. Pete Sampras – 72.7% – (64-24)

Pete Sampras compiled a 64-24 record from his 88 tour level championship matches.

The American’s finals record at each category of tournament is: 14-4 at Grand Slams, 5-1 at the ATP Finals, 2-1 at the Grand Slam Cup, 11-8 at Masters Series, 12-1 at 500 level, 20-9 at 250 level.

Sampras’ finals record on each surface is: 35-12 on hard, 16-7 on carpet, 10-3 on grass, 3-2 on clay.

1. Thomas Muster – 81.5% (44-10)

Thomas Muster amassed a 44-10 record in the finals he contested, which makes him the only man to play at least 50 finals and hold a win rate of over 80%.

The Austrian reached 55 finals overall but was forced to withdraw before the 1989 Miami Open title match, so this does not count towards his win-loss record.

Muster won the only Grand Slam final he played at the 1995 French Open, while he went 8-2 in Masters finals, 4-0 at ATP Championship Series level (now 500) and 31-9 at the equivalent of 250 level.

His record in clay finals is a staggering 40-5, while he is 3-2 in hard-court finals and 1-3 in carpet finals.

