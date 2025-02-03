Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz currently lead the 2000s-born ATP Tour stars to have won the most tour-level titles, with 35 tournament victories between the two.

Their success is highlighted by the fact that only five ATP players born in the 21st century have so far won four or more ATP Tour titles.

5) Holger Rune – Four titles

Rune’s form has wavered in recent months, but the Dane’s four career titles still puts him ahead of several of his contemporaries.

Former world No 4 Rune had just celebrated his 19th birthday when he won his first title at the Bavarian Open in May 2022, before a second title in Stockholm that October.

Rune would then win the biggest title of his career to date at the Paris Masters that November – beating Novak Djokovic in the final – before successfully defending his Munich title in April 2023.

Alongside his four titles, the 21-year-old has a further five ATP finals to his name.

4) Sebastian Baez – Six titles

Though he doesn’t have the same profile as some players of his generation, Argentinian Baez has been among the most successful when it comes to winning silverware.

The 24-year-old has won five of his six ATP titles on clay, starting at the Estoril Open in 2022, before triumphing at the Cordoba Open and Austrian Open in 2023.

Baez would then win his fourth and fifth clay court titles in 2024, winning both the Rio Open and Chile Open during the South American clay swing.

However, he also triumphed on the hard courts of Winston-Salem back in August 2023, and has reached a further two ATP finals.

3) Felix Auger-Aliassime – Seven titles

One of the first 2000s-born ATP players to break through, Auger-Aliassime’s triumph at the Open Occitanie this past weekend saw him claim his seventh title at tour level.

After eight finals defeats, the Canadian finally won his first title at the 2022 Rotterdam Open and would win the Firenze Open, European Open, and Swiss Indoors within the space of a month in October 2022.

Auger-Aliassime then successfully defended his Swiss Indoors title in 2023 before winning his sixth ATP title at the Adelaide International this January – his first title outdoors.

The former world No 6’s victory in Montpellier on Sunday makes him the first player in 2025 to win multiple tour titles.

2) Carlos Alcaraz – 16 titles

The first ATP player born in the 2000s to reach world No 1 and win a Grand Slam, 21-year-old Alcaraz already has 16 ATP titles to his name.

That includes four Grand Slam singles titles, starting with his 2022 US Open victory, followed by his 2023 and 2024 Wimbledon victories, and his French Open triumph last spring.

Alcaraz is also already the winner of five Masters 1000 titles, with two titles each in both Indian Wells and Madrid, and a triumph at the 2022 Miami Open – his first victory at Masters level.

Clay has been the Spaniard’s most successful surface to date with eight titles won on the dirt, though he has also run five on hard courts and three on grass; he has also reached a further five finals.

1) Jannik Sinner – 19 titles

Out in front as things stand is the current world No 1 Sinner, who looks set to become the first man born in the 2000s to win 20 ATP Tour titles.

The Italian’s biggest successes so far have been his three Grand Slam titles, triumphing at the Australian Open in 2024 and 2025, and the US Open last summer.

Sinner has also won four Masters 1000 titles – in Canada, Miami, Cincinnati, and Shanghai – while he is also the reigning ATP Finals champion, winning his first year-end championships title in 2024.

Most of the 23-year-old’s success has come on hard courts, winning 17 of his 19 titles on the surface, though he has one title each on both clay (2022 Croatia Open) and grass (2024 Halle Open).

Outside of his 19 titles, Sinner holds a further five runner-up finishes at ATP level.

