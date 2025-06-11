Carlos Alcaraz’s historic French Open triumph over Jannik Sinner saw him set an array of records.

And, with five wins from as many major finals to his name, the Spaniard still has a 100% win rate in Grand Slam finals.

Here, looking at men with at least four major titles, we list the ATP greats with the highest Grand Slam final win percentages of the Open Era.

8) Roger Federer – 64.5% (20-11)

Federer reached an impressive 31 Grand Slam finals and won 20 of them, with eight Wimbledon titles, six Australian Open titles, five US Open titles, and a French Open title to his name.

With a 20-11 record across his major finals, the Swiss has an overall win percentage of 64.5%, currently the eighth-highest of the Open Era.

7) Novak Djokovic – 64.9% (24-13)

No man has reached as many Grand Slam finals or won as many titles as Djokovic, who holds an incredible 24 major singles titles.

The Serbian has won 10 Australian Open titles, seven Wimbledon titles, four US Open titles, and three French Open titles, with his 64.9% record (24-13) the seventh-highest of the professional age.

6) Bjorn Borg – 68.8% (11-5)

Tennis icon Borg was among the most successful players of his era and of all time, with six French Open titles and five Wimbledon titles to his name.

The Swede also reached a further Wimbledon final and four US Open finals, holding an overall record of 11-5 in his 16 major finals – a win percentage of 68.8%.

5) John Newcombe – 71.4% (5-2)

A tennis legend whose career spanned both the amateur and professional eras, Newcombe won five of his seven major singles titles in the Open Era.

The former world No 1 lifted two Wimbledon titles, two Australian Open titles, and a US Open title in the Open Era, with two final defeats leaving him with a major final win rate of 71.4%.

4) Rafael Nadal – 73.3% (22-8)

Only Djokovic has reached more Grand Slam finals or won more titles than Nadal, who famously won all 14 of his French Open finals across his epic career.

The Spaniard also won four US Open titles, and two titles at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon, with a 73.3% win record (22-8) across his 32 Grand Slam singles finals in total.

3) Pete Sampras – 77.8% (14-4)

The dominant player of the 1990s, US great Sampras holds a staggering record in major finals, with just four defeats across his 18 major finals.

‘Pistol Pete’ won seven Wimbledons, five US Opens, and two Australian Opens, with his win percentage of 77.8% the third highest among Grand Slam champions in this category.

ATP Tour News

The ranking points Alcaraz, Sinner, Djokovic, Zverev & ATP top-10 stars will defend on grass

What are Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal & Roger Federer’s records in 5th sets?

2) Rod Laver – 83.3% (5-1)

One of the greatest players in the history of the sport, Laver returned to Grand Slam action at the start of the Open Era and dominated the opening seasons of the professional age.

Laver was beaten in the 1968 French Open final – the first major of the Open Era – but then lifted the Wimbledon title that season, and completed the Calendar Grand Slam in 1969.

His 83.3% win record (5-1) in Grand Slam finals remains the second-highest of the Open Era, over three decades on.

1) Carlos Alcaraz – 100% (5-0)

Alcaraz is just the second man in the Open Era to win his first five Grand Slam finals, following on from Federer, and holds the record for most finals without tasting defeat.

The Spaniard’s thrilling triumph over Sinner saw him win his fifth Grand Slam title and second at Roland Garros, after winning the title in 2024.

Alcaraz also has two Wimbledon titles and a US Open title to his name.

Read Next: The 10 greatest Grand Slam men’s singles finals of the Open Era – ranked!