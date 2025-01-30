Jannik Sinner has made an empathic start to his reign atop the ATP Rankings – and the Italian currently holds an incredible record for players in the top spot.

The 23-year-old currently holds the highest win percentage in matches played while being the world No 1 in ATP history, dating back to when the rankings were first introduced in 1973.

Here, we look at the top seven men in that statistic – with Sinner currently ahead of tennis icons.

7) Novak Djokovic – 86.1%

Djokovic has spent more time at No 1 in history, with a staggering 428 weeks atop the ATP Rankings to his name.

But, despite the sheer volume of matches he has faced while on the top spot, his win percentage as the No 1 still ranks him as high as seventh among the 29 men to hold that ranking.

Djokovic has an impressive 485-78 record as the world No 1, with a win percentage of 86.1%

6) John McEnroe – 86.9%

Seven-time Grand Slam singles champion McEnroe spent 170 weeks as the world No 1, the seventh most of any man since the rankings were introduced in 1973.

McEnroe holds an 86.9% win rate in matches played while ranked No 1, compiling a 226-34 record at the top.

5) Roger Federer – 88.5%

With 310 weeks as the world No 1 to his name, only Djokovic has spent more time atop the ATP Rankings than 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer.

The Swiss won 430 of his 486 matches contested while holding the world No 1 ranking, a win rate of 88.5% that ranks him fifth in the all-time standings.

4) Ivan Lendl – 89.2%

Eight-time Grand Slam champion Lendl is ranked fourth all-time for most weeks as the world No 1, and is also fourth regarding match win percentage while holding the top spot.

Across his 270 weeks as the world No 1, Lendl compiled a 362-44 win-loss record, an impressive 89.2% win percentage.

3) Jimmy Connors – 90.1%

One of three men with a win percentage of over 90%, eight-time Grand Slam winner Connors spent 268 weeks atop the ATP Rankings during his legendary career.

The American won 408 of 453 matches contested while ranked as the world No 1, a win percentage of 90.1% that ranks him third in this countdown.

Tennis News

Jimmy Connors makes feelings clear on Novak Djokovic and reveals why he is ‘rooting’ for the Serb

Patrick Mouratoglou issues bold verdict on Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz debate as he ‘disagrees with everyone’

2) Bjorn Borg – 91.9%

One of the biggest stars in tennis history, Borg was the ATP’s dominant force during the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Across his career, the Swede won 11 major titles and spent 109 weeks as the world No 1 before his sudden retirement aged 26.

Borg amassed a staggering 136-12 record during his time at the top of the ATP Rankings, a win percentage of 91.9% that has stood the test of time.

1) Jannik Sinner – 94%

Though his win rate may fall over time, Sinner’s stunning start to life as the world No 1 currently ranks him first among the 29 men to hold that ranking.

The Italian has played 50 matches since his rise to the top in June 2024 and has tasted just three times, holding a 47-3 record.

That gives Sinner a win percentage of 94% while ranked as the world No 1, placing him ahead of legends of the sport as things stand.

Read Next: The 4 men to spend 1000 weeks in top 100 of ATP Rankings: Novak Djokovic hits new milestone