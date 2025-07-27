Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer during their best Grand Slam win streaks

Six male players have amassed winning streaks of at least 25 matches at Grand Slams, while just one man has registered 30 successive wins at majors.

Here are the nine players with the longest win streaks in Grand Slam men’s singles matches in the Open Era (including only the longest streak for each player).

=4. Rafael Nadal – 25 matches (2010-2011)

Rafael Nadal‘s best Grand Slam streak began at the 2010 French Open, where he steamrolled Gianna Mina, Horacio Zeballos, Lleyton Hewitt, Thomaz Bellucci, Nicolas Almagro, Jurgen Melzer and Robin Soderling without losing a set to secure the trophy.

At Wimbledon, Nadal completed the Channel Slam by defeating Kei Nishikori, Robin Haase, Philipp Petzschner, Paul-Henri Mathieu, Soderling, Andy Murray and Tomas Berdych.

Nadal then achieved the Career Grand Slam at the 2010 US Open as he saw off Teymuraz Gabashvili, Denis Istomin, Gilles Simon, Feliciano Lopez, Fernando Verdasco, Mikhail Youzhny and Novak Djokovic.

The Spaniard took his run to 25 straight wins by beating Marcos Daniel, Ryan Sweeting, Bernard Tomic and Marin Cilic at the 2011 Australian Open before he lost to David Ferrer in the last eight.

=4. Pete Sampras – 25 matches (1993-1994)

Pete Sampras won the 1993 Wimbledon Championships to start his best-ever Grand Slam run, earning wins over Neil Borwick, Jamie Morgan, Byron Black, Andrew Foster, Andre Agassi, Boris Becker and Jim Courier.

The American then overcame Fabrice Santoro, Daniel Vacek, Arnaud Boetsch, Tomas Enqvist, Michael Chang, Alexander Volkov and Cedric Pioline to win the 1993 US Open.

At the 1994 Australian Open, Sampras triumphed against Joshua Eagle, Yevgeny Kafelnikov, Stephane Simian, Ivan Lendl, Magnus Gustafsson, Jim Courier and Todd Martin to win a third straight Slam.

Sampras added four more wins at the 1994 French Open — against Albert Costa, Marcelo Rios, Paul Haarhuis and Mikael Tillstrom — before falling to Courier in the quarter-finals.

=4. Jimmy Connors – 25 matches (1974-1975)

Jimmy Connors started his 25-match Grand Slam win streak at the 1974 Australian Open, where he defeated Jean-Louis Haillet, Graeme Thomson, Syd Ball, Vladimir Zednik, John Alexander and Phil Dent for the trophy.

After missing the French Open, Connors resumed his run at the 1974 Wimbledon Championships as he downed Ove Bengtson, Dent, Adriano Panatta, Jaime Fillol, Jan Kodes, Dick Stockton and Ken Rosewall to secure the title.

Connors then claimed the 1974 US Open crown by beating Jeff Borowiak, Ove Bengtson, Alexander, Kodes, Alex Metreveli, Roscoe Tanner and Rosewall.

The American narrowly missed out on defending his crown at the 1975 Australian Open, where he lost the final to John Newcombe after seeing off Chris Kachel, Ulrich Pinner, Raz Reid, Kim Warwick and Dick Crealy.

3. Roger Federer – 27 matches (2005-2006)

Roger Federer‘s best major streak started with his triumph at the 2005 Wimbledon Championships, where he overcame Paul-Henri Mathieu, Ivo Minar, Nicholas Kiefer, Juan Carlos Ferrero, Fernando Gonzalez, Lleyton Hewitt and Andy Roddick.

The Swiss then beat Minar, Fabrice Santoro, Olivier Rochus, Kiefer, David Nalbandian, Hewitt and Andre Agassi to win the 2005 US Open.

At the 2006 Australian Open, Federer extended his run with a third straight Grand Slam title as he saw off Istomin, Florian Mayer, Max Mirnyi, Tommy Haas, Nikolay Davydenko, Kiefer and Marcos Baghdatis.

Federer took his run to 27 straight wins at majors with victories over Diego Hartfield, Alejandro Falla, Nicolas Massu, Berdych, Mario Ancic and David Nalbandian at the 2006 French Open. He fell one win short of a non-calendar Grand Slam as he fell to Rafael Nadal in the Roland Garros final.

2. Rod Laver – 29 matches (1969-1970)

Rod Laver began his 29-match Grand Slam win streak at the 1969 Australian Open, where he downed Massimo Di Domenico, Roy Emerson, Fred Stolle, Tony Roche and Andres Gimeno for the title.

The Australian continued his run with victory at the 1969 French Open as he defeated Koji Watanabe, Richard Crealy, Pietro Marzano, Stan Smith, Gimeno, Tom Okker and Ken Rosewall.

Laver then added the 1969 Wimbledon title as he claimed wins against Nicola Pietrangeli, Premjit Lall, Jan Leschly, Smith, Cliff Drysdale, Arthur Ashe and John Newcombe.

At the 1969 US Open, Laver overcame Luis-Augusto Garcia, Jaime Pinto Bravo, Jaime Fillol, Dennis Ralston, Emerson, Ashe and Roche to complete a historic Calendar Grand Slam.

Laver’s next major appearance came at Wimbledon in 1970, where he beat Butch Seewagen, John Alexander and Frew McMillan before his streak was snapped by a fourth round defeat to Roger Taylor.

1. Novak Djokovic – 30 matches (2015-16)

Novak Djokovic holds the record for the most consecutive Grand Slam victories having gone 30 matches without defeat at majors between 2015 and 2016.

The Serbian’s run started at the 2015 Wimbledon Championships, where he saw off Philipp Kohlschreiber, Jarkko Nieminen, Bernard Tomic, Kevin Anderson, Cilic, Richard Gasquet and Federer for the title.

Djokovic then beat Joao Souza, Andreas Haider-Maurer, Andreas Seppi, Roberto Bautista Agut, Feliciano Lopez, Cilic and Federer to win the 2015 US Open.

At the 2016 Australian Open, Djokovic earned wins over Hyeon Chung, Quentin Halys, Seppi, Gilles Simon, Kei Nishikori, Federer and Murray to lift the title.

He then lifted his maiden French Open title as he beat Lu Yen-hsun, Steve Darcis, Aljaz Bedene, Bautista Agut, Berdych, Dominic Thiem and Murray.

This triumph saw Djokovic complete the Career Grand Slam and made him just the second man to win four successive majors in the Open Era.

Djokovic took his Grand Slam win streak to 30 by defeating James Ward and Adrian Mannarino at the 2016 Wimbledon Championships, before his run ended with a shock third round loss to Sam Querrey.

