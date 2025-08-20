Jannik Sinner has not lost a match at a hard-court Grand Slam since the 2023 US Open, but where does the Italian’s current streak rank?

There have been two hard-court Grand Slam tournaments since 1988, when the Australian Open changed venues and switched its court surface from grass to hard.

Here, we look at the five players who have won the most consecutive men’s singles matches across the two hard-court Grand Slam events.

5. Pete Sampras – 17 wins (1993-1994 and 1996-1997)

Pete Sampras amassed two separate 17-match winning streaks at the hard-court majors, the first of which began at the 1993 US Open, where he downed Cedric Pioline in straight sets in the final.

The American then triumphed at the 1994 Australian Open, seeing off Todd Martin in straight sets in the title match. He added a further three wins to reach the last 16 of the 1994 US Open — where he was stunned by Jaime Yzaga in five sets.

Sampras’ second streak started with him securing the 1996 US Open crown as he defeated Michael Chang in straight sets in the championship match.

He downed Carlos Moya in straight sets to win the 1997 Australian Open and made the fourth round at the 1997 US Open before falling to Petr Korda in five sets.

4. Andre Agassi – 20 wins (1994-1995)

In 1994 and 1995, Andre Agassi became the first man to win 20 successive matches across the two hard-court Grand Slams.

The American started his run at the 1994 US Open, where he overcame Michael Stich in straight sets in the final. He then beat Sampras in four sets in the 1995 Australian Open championship match.

At the 1995 US Open, Agassi won six matches to progress to the final, where his streak ended with a four-set loss to his great rival Sampras.

Facts & Stats Features

3. Jannik Sinner – 21* wins

Jannik Sinner is on a 21-match win streak at hard-court Grand Slams heading into the 2025 US Open.

The Italian secured his maiden major at the 2024 Australian Open, coming back from two sets to love down to beat Daniil Medvedev in the final. At the 2024 US Open, Sinner saw off Taylor Fritz in the title match.

Sinner then defended his crown at the 2025 Australian Open, where he earned a convincing straight-set win over Alexander Zverev in the final.

2. Novak Djokovic – 27 wins (2011-2012)

Novak Djokovic won 27 consecutive matches across the hard-court majors in 2011 and 2012.

The Serbian began his first run at the 2011 Australian Open, where he downed Andy Murray in a straight-set final to clinch the title.

Djokovic beat Rafael Nadal in four sets to win the 2011 US Open before overcoming the Spaniard again in an epic five-set 2012 Australian Open championship match to defend his Melbourne crown. He then won six matches to reach the 2012 US Open final, where he lost in five sets to Andy Murray.

The former world No 1 also won 26 straight hard-court Grand Slam matches between the 2015 Australian Open and the 2016 US Open, which ranks as the third-longest hard-court major win streak.

1. Roger Federer – 40 wins (2005-2008)

Roger Federer compiled a record 40-match winning streak across the Australian Open and the US Open over six editions of the two events between 2005 and 2008.

The Swiss’ run started at the 2005 US Open, where he defeated Andre Agassi in a four-set final, and it continued at the 2006 Australian Open as he downed Macros Baghdatis in four sets for the title.

Federer beat Andy Roddick in four sets in the 2006 US Open final, Fernando Gonzalez in four sets in the 2007 Australian Open final and Djokovic in straight sets in the 2007 US Open final.

He won five matches to reach the semi-finals at the 2008 Australian Open, where his streak was snapped by a straight-set defeat to Djokovic.

Federer also won 18 successive matches at the hard-court majors between 2004 and 2005.

