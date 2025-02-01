The 3 men to lose in the final of all four Grand Slams: Alexander Zverev one trophy away from joining club

Only three players in Open Era history have managed to complete the career runners-up Grand Slam and one of them have achieved the feat twice.

Rod Laver, of course, remains the only player in history to win a Calendar Grand Slam since the sport became professional as he won the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open in 1969.

Andre Agassi, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are the four men to achieve the career Grand Slam of winning all four majors while Djokovic has done it three times.

Then you have the list of career Golden Slam winners which includes the four Slams and Olympic gold with Agassi, Nadal and Djokovic part of the three-man club.

But there is also an exclusive club of players to finish runner-up at all four majors across their career namely Ivan Ledl, Roger Federer and Andy Murray.

Following his defeat to Jannik Sinner in the 2025 Australian Open final, Alexander Zverev is now just a Wimbledon runners-up trophy away from joining the list as he also lost in the 2020 US Open final against Dominic Thiem and the 2024 French Open final against Carlos Alcaraz.

But for now, it is a three-player club.

The 3 players to lose in the final of all four Grand Slams:

Ivan Lendl

The Czechoslovakia-born American is the only man to accomplish this feat more than once as he finished runner-up twice at the Australian Open (1983 and 1991), twice at Roland Garros (1981 and 1985), twice at Wimbledon (1986 and 1987) and five times at the US Open (1982, 1983, 1984, 1988 and 1989).

Lendl, of course, is an eight-time Grand Slam winner and those two Wimbledon runners-up trophies prevented him from completing a career Grand Slam as he won the Australian Open in 1989 and 1990, the French Open in 1984, 1986 and 1987 and the US Open 1985, 1986 and 1987.

Roger Federer

All-time great Federer is the only one to have achieved both the career Grand Slam feat and the career runners-up Grand Slam achievement.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner won six Australian Open titles, one at Roland Garros, eight at Wimbledon and five at the US Open.

But he also finished runner-up at Melbourne Park in 2009 when he was beaten by Rafael Nadal, four times at the French Open with Nadal beating him in all of those finals, four times at Wimbledon (three defeats against Djokovic and once again Nadal) and twice at the US Open (against Juan Martin del Potro in 2009 and 2015 against Djokovic).

Federer is also the only man with a Career Silver Slam as he also finished runner-up in the singles at the 2012 London Olympics.

Facts & Stats Features

The 7 men with the highest win percentage as the world No 1: Jannik Sinner 94%, Novak Djokovic 7th

The 7 men to lose their first three Grand Slam finals: Zverev joins Agassi, Lendl

Andy Murray

Andy Murray lost his first four Grand Slam finals before finally winning his maiden major at the 2012 US Open.

His first Grand Slam final was the 2008 US Open when he was beaten by Federer while he also finished runner-up in five Australian Open finals (four times against Djokovic and once against Federer) and he is the only player to lose five times in the final of the same major without winning the tournament.

Murray also lost his first Wimbledon final against Federer in 2012 before winning the tournament in 2013 and 2016.

He completed his career runners-up Grand Slam at the 2016 French Open when he lost in straight sets against Roger Federer.