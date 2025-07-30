Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe star among the 10 men who have won the most singles titles before their 23rd birthday.

Here, we look at the players to win over 20 ATP Tour singles titles before turning 23.

=9. Carlos Alcaraz – 21

Carlos Alcaraz, who will turn 23 on 5 May 2025, has secured 21 titles in his career to date.

The Spaniard has won five Grand Slams, seven Masters 1000 events, seven ATP 500s and two ATP 250s.

Alcaraz won his maiden title at the 2021 Croatia Open and his most recent at the 2025 Queen’s Club Championships.

=9. Lleyton Hewitt – 21

Lleyton Hewitt claimed 21 of his 30 ATP Tour titles before his 23rd birthday.

The Aussie’s haul included two majors, as well as two ATP Finals crowns, two Masters titles, two 500 level events and 13 levels events.

Hewitt lifted his first-ever title at the 1998 Adelaide International and his last before turning 23 at the 2004 Rotterdam Open.

8. Mats Wilander – 26

Mats Wilander won 26 of his 33 singles titles before he turned 23, including four majors.

The Swede’s maiden title came at the 1982 French Open, while his last one before his 23rd birthday came in Indianapolis in 1987.

=6. Pete Sampras – 29

Pete Sampras collected 29 of his 64 career titles before his 23rd birthday.

The American’s tally includes five Grand Slams, one ATP Finals title, one Grand Slam Cup, five Masters crowns, six ATP 500 level titles and 11 ATP 250 level titles.

Sampras secured his maiden title in Philadelphia in 1990 and his last before turning 23 at Wimbledon in 1994.

=6. Boris Becker – 29

Boris Becker claimed 29 of his 49 ATP singles titles before turning 23, including four Grand Slams and an ATP Finals title.

The German’s first-ever title was the 1985 Queen’s Club Championships, while his final one before his 23rd birthday came in Stockholm in 1990.

Facts & Stats Features

The 6 men who hold the best Grand Slam win streaks: Novak Djokovic with 30, Roger Federer 3rd

The 5 women to hit the most double faults in a WTA match: Coco Gauff with 23

5. Ivan Lendl – 33

Ivan Lendl won 33 of his 94 career titles before his 23rd birthday, a tally that features two ATP Finals victories. All of his eight majors came later.

The Czech-American picked up his maiden title in Houston in 1980 and his last title before turning 23 in Detroit in 1983.

4. John McEnroe – 35

John McEnroe secured 35 of his 77 singles titles before he turned 23, including four Grand Slams and an ATP Finals win.

The American’s maiden title came in Hartford in 1978, while his last before his 23rd birthday was in Philadelphia in 1982.

3. Rafael Nadal – 36

Rafael Nadal lifted 36 of his 92 ATP singles titles before his 23rd birthday.

The Spaniard’s haul consists of six majors, an Olympic gold, 15 Masters titles, nine 500 titles and five 250s.

Nadal’s first-ever title was the 2004 Prokom Open in Sopot, while his last before turning 23 was the 2009 Italian Open.

2. Jimmy Connors – 39

Jimmy Connors won 39 of his record 109 ATP singles titles before turning 23, including three Grand Slams.

The American won his maiden title at the 1972 Jacksonville Open and his final one before his 23rd birthday in North Conway in 1975.

1. Bjorn Borg – 46

Bjorn Borg claimed 46 of his 66 career titles before his 23rd birthday, including six majors.

The Swede lifted his maiden title at the 1974 New Zealand Open, while his last before turning 23 was in Las Vegas in 1979.

READ NEXT: 7 best active players not to win an ATP title after Alejandro Davidovich Fokina’s latest painful loss – ranked

