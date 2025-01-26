Jannik Sinner was dominant in all aspects of his Australian Open final victory over Alexander Zverev on Sunday.

However, his serve was arguably his biggest weapon against the world No 2 inside the Rod Laver Arena.

Not only was the Italian not broken once in the final, he did not even give Zverev a sniff of a service break – with the world No 1 not once down break point.

Sinner is just the fourth man in the ATP era (1990 onwards) to win a Grand Slam final without facing a break point.

Pete Sampras – vs Boris Becker, 1995 Wimbledon

A seven-time Wimbledon champion, ‘Pistol Pete’ dominated on the lawns of the All England Club in the 1990s and his 1995 victory over three-time champion Becker was one of his finest hours.

Two-time defending champion Sampras was actually down a set in this match, with his German rival claiming the opener on a tiebreak.

However, he was dominant after that and did not give Becker a sniff on serve in a 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 victory on Centre Court.

Roger Federer – vs Mark Philipoussis, 2003 Wimbledon

Federer won a staggering 20 Grand Slam singles titles in his career, and his road to legend status started with his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2003.

Fourth seed Federer was in his first major final but was a heavy favourite to beat Philippoussis, who had defied the odds to become an unseeded finalist.

The Swiss was almost untouchable on serve and eased to his first of eight Wimbledon triumphs, defeating his Australian opponent 7-6(5), 6-2 7-6(3).

Rafael Nadal – vs Kevin Anderson, 2017 US Open

Fourteen of Nadal’s 22 Grand Slam titles came at Roland Garros but it was his 2017 US Open final against Kevin Anderson that saw him join this exclusive club.

As the top seeds fell by the wayside, Nadal largely cruised through to set up a final against 28th seed Kevin Anderson, one of the lowest-ranked US Open finalists in recent history.

The big-serving South African could do little to trouble Nadal, who triumphed 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 to claim the third of his four titles in New York.

Jannik Sinner – vs Alexander Zverev, 2025 Australian Open

Now joining tennis legends Sampras, Federer, and Nadal is Sinner, who dispatched Zverev in straight sets to successfully defend his Australian Open title.

Sinner was the favourite heading into the final but all eyes were on how he would hold up physically after some issues earlier in the tournament – and if Zverev could finally win a major.

However, it was a straightforward of a final as they come, the Italian never troubled on serve and breaking twice to win 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-3 in Melbourne.

