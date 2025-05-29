Carlos Alcaraz won the French Open title for the first time in 2024, and many people expect the Spaniard to triumph once again in 2025.

Should the 22-year-old triumph, he would follow in the footsteps of just seven former champions who have been able to defend the Roland Garros title.

Jan Kodes – 1970-71

One of the most successful players in the early years of the Open Era, Kodes won two of his three Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros – in back-to-back years.

The Czech claimed his first major title at the French Open in 1970, rallying from two sets to one down against Georges Goven in the last four before a straight-sets triumph over Zeljko Franulovic in the final.

Kodes was the top seed at the tournament in 1971 and, after defeating Franulovic once again in the semi-final, defeated future champion Ilie Nastase in four sets.

Bjorn Borg – 1974-75, 1978-81

The second-most successful Roland Garros men’s singles champion of the Open Era, Borg won back-to-back titles in 1974 and 1975 before a staggering run of four straight titles from 1978-81.

Borg had just turned 18 when he came from two sets to love down to stun Manuel Orantes in the 1974 final, successfully defending the title in 1975 after beating Guillermo Vilas.

He regained his title with a second final victory over Vilas in 1978, before defeating Victor Pecci in 1979, Vitas Gerulaitis in 1980, and Ivan Lendl in 1981 – his final-ever match at the tournament.

Ivan Lendl – 1986-87

After claiming his first French Open title – and first major full stop – in 1984, Czech great Lendl would go on to win Roland Garros for a second and third time in 1986 and 1987.

The top seed thrashed Johan Kriek in the semi-final to reach the final in 1986, where he breezed past the unseeded Mikael Pernfors to lift his second French Open title.

Still the world No 1 twelve months later, Lendl breezed past compatriot Miloslav Mecir in the 1987 final before a four-set triumph over great rival Mats Wilander in the final.

Jim Courier – 1991-92

Former world No 1 Courier holds a unique place in US tennis history as the only American man in the Open Era to successfully defend the Roland Garros title.

Courier triumphed for the first time in 1991, seeing off Michael Stich in a four-set semi-final win before a battling five-set triumph over compatriot Andre Agassi in the final.

Top seed Courier breezed past Agassi when they met in the 1992 semi-final, before a comprehensive victory over Petr Korda sealed back-to-back titles.

Sergi Bruguera – 1993-94

Before a certain ‘King of Clay’ dominated the tournament, Bruguera was the only Spanish man in the Open Era to have won multiple titles at the French Open.

Bruguera pulled off a significant shock in 1993, thrashing Andrei Medvedev in the last four before beating reigning champion Courier in a five-set epic to lift the title.

The Spaniard returned to Roland Garros in 1994 and successfully defended his crown, downing Courier in the semi-final before seeing off compatriot Alberto Berasategui in the final.

Gustavo Kuerten – 2000-01

One of the most popular champions in French Open history, Kuerten captured the title for the first time in 1997 before consecutive victories in 2000 and 2001.

The Brazilian’s triumph in 2000 saw him battle past future champion Juan Carlos Ferrero in a five-set semi-final, before defeating Magnus Norman in four sets to triumph.

Kuerten again beat Ferrero in the semi-final of the 2001 French Open, before downing Alex Corretja in the final to successfully defend his crown.

Rafael Nadal – 2005-08, 2010-14, 2017-20

Unsurprisingly, Nadal ends this list with his astonishing Roland Garros record.

The Spaniard beat Mariano Puerta to claim his first title in 2005, and then beat Roger Federer in three straight final from 2006-08.

Nadal’s run of four consecutive titles was snapped in 2009, but he regained his title with victory over Robin Soderling in 2010, before beating Federer in 2011, Novak Djokovic in 2012 and 2014, and David Ferrer in 2013.

After a quarter-final loss in 2015 and a third-round withdrawal in 2016, Nadal regained his title in 2017 with victory over Stan Wawrinka.

That was followed by back-to-back final wins over Dominic Thiem in 2018 and 2019, before he beat Djokovic for his 13th and penultimate title in 2020.

