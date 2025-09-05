Jannik Sinner has made plenty of history since his rise to the top of tennis at the start of 2024, and could make even more at this year’s US Open.

The Italian has already reached four consecutive Grand Slam singles finals, and is now one of just 11 men in the Open Era to have reached the final at every major singles event — with only Jim Courier doing it at a younger age.

Having beaten Alexander Zverev to lift the Australian Open title and Carlos Alcaraz to triumph at Wimbledon, with a Roland Garros final defeat to the Spaniard also to his name, it has been an exceptional year at the majors for Sinner, and he is now just one win away from reaching the US Open final.

Victory in Friday’s semi-final versus Felix Auger-Aliassime would see him become just the fourth man in the Open Era to reach all four Slam finals in an individual season, emulating all-time greats.

Rod Laver — 1969

One of the most influential players in modern tennis history, Laver remains the only man in the Open Era to complete the Calendar Grand Slam.

Having completed the Calendar Slam during the amateur era in 1962, the Australian kickstarted his 1969 campaign with victory over Andres Gimeno in the Australian Open final.

Laver then beat compatriot Ken Rosewall to lift the Roland Garros title, and then beat two more fellow Aussies — John Newcombe and Tony Roche — in the Wimbledon and US Open finals, respectively, to complete the sweep.

Roger Federer — 2006, 2007, 2009

After Laver, no man reached four major singles finals in the same season for 37 years until tennis icon Federer achieved the feat three times in the space of four seasons.

The Swiss first achieved the feat in 2006, beating Marcos Baghdatis in the Australian Open final, Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon, and Andy Roddick at the US Open, while losing to Nadal at the French Open.

Federer again lost the 2007 French Open final to Nadal, but would beat Fernando Gonzalez in Melbourne, Nadal for a second straight year at Wimbledon, and Novak Djokovic in New York.

He achieved the feat for a third time in 2009, falling to Nadal at the Australian Open and Juan Martin del Potro at the US Open, but beating Robin Soderling at Roland Garros and Roddick at SW19.

Novak Djokovic — 2015, 2021, 2023

The most recent man to achieve this feat is Djokovic, who, like Federer, has reached all four Grand Slam finals in a year three times.

Djokovic first achieved this in 2015, beating Andy Murray at the Australian Open and then losing to Stan Wawrinka at Roland Garros, before victories over Federer at both Wimbledon and the US Open.

The Serbian then came one win away from the Calendar Grand Slam in 2021, defeating Daniil Medvedev in Melbourne, Stefanos Tsitsipas in Paris, and Matteo Berrettini at Wimbledon — before losing the US Open final to Medvedev.

Djokovic then again reached all four major finals in 2023, falling to Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon, but beating Tsitsipas at the Australian Open, Casper Ruud at Roland Garros, and Medvedev at the US Open.

Honourable mention: Ivan Lendl — 1986

One of the leading players of the 1980s, Lendl was denied to chance to achieve this during his dominant 1986 season.

The Czech beat Mikael Pernfors that year to lift the French Open title and downed compatriot Miloslav Mecir in the US Open final, while losing the Wimbledon final to Boris Becker.

However, the Australian Open was not held that season, meaning the former world No 1 was unable to reach all four finals in the same year.

