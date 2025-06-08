An improbable comeback.

Carlos Alcaraz has saved three match points to beat Jannik Sinner at Roland Garros, successfully defending his title with an epic five-set victory.

The Spaniard is now one of just six men in the Open Era to win a French Open final from two sets down.

1974: Bjorn Borg def Manuel Orantes

A teenage Borg won the first of his 11 Grand Slam singles titles at the 1974 French Open, rallying from two sets down against Spanish great Manuel Orantes.

The Swede lost two tight sets early on, though stormed back to claim a 2-6, 6-7(4), 6-0, 6-1, 6-1 victory and lift one of his six titles at Roland Garros.

1984: Ivan Lendl def John McEnroe

A decade on from Borg, Lendl came back from two sets down against fellow great McEnroe to win his first major title – after losing four previous Grand Slam finals.

McEnroe was in the driver’s seat at two sets to love up, and held a break lead in the fourth set, but his Czech rival roared back to win the first of his eight Slams, triumphing 3–6, 2–6, 6–4, 7–5, 7–5.

1999: Andre Agassi def Andrei Medvedev

After back-to-back French Open final defeats in 1990 and 1991, Agassi lifted his sole French Open title in 1999 to complete the Career Grand Slam.

Ukrainian star Medvedev looked primed to win his first Grand Slam title at two sets up, though the American icon roared back to claim a 1–6, 2–6, 6–4, 6–3, 6–4 victory to take the title.

2004: Gaston Gaudio def Guillermo Coria

One of the most surprising major champions in recent history, Coria saved two championship points to beat compatriot Gaudio – and is the only man to win a major final after losing the first set 6-0.

The unseeded star was bagelled early on but, with his rival fading physically, clawed back and saved match points late on with a 0–6, 3–6, 6–4, 6–1, 8–6 triumph.

2021: Novak Djokovic def Stefanos Tsitsipas

Tennis icon Djokovic denied Tsitsipas his first major title with a stirring comeback in the 2021 final, the last time anyone had overturned a two sets to love deficit at Roland Garros until now.

The Serb looked as if he would miss out on a second French Open title, though he fought back to beat the Greek 6–7(8), 2–6, 6–3, 6–2, 6–4 and win what was his 19th Slam.

2025: Carlos Alcaraz def Jannik Sinner

Down two sets to love, and three championships down at 3-5 in the fourth set, it looked as if Alcaraz was set for his first Grand Slam final defeat.

The 22-year-old had other ideas, forcing his way back against chief rival Sinner to claim a staggering 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(2) triumph.

