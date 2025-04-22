The Madrid Open has become one of the ATP Tour’s leading clay-court events ever since it switched to the surface in 2009.

Having previously been held on indoor hard courts, the move to clay has cemented Madrid’s place as one of the European swing’s leading events – with several high-profile champions at the event.

Here, we look at the five men who have lifted the title on multiple occasions since then.

=3) Carlos Alcaraz – Two titles (2022-23)

Alcaraz has risen to superstardom in recent years and the Madrid Open has been one of his most successful events, winning back-to-back titles on home soil in 2022 and 2023.

The Spaniard claimed a memorable first title in 2022, battling past Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in thrilling quarter and semi-final clashes before an emphatic 6-3, 6-1 win over Alexander Zverev in the final.

Alcaraz then successfully defended his title in 2023, defeating Borna Coric in the last four and then battling his way to a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 triumph over lucky loser Jan-Lennard Struff.

His 2024 title defence was ended by Andrey Rublev in the last eight, though he has his sights set on a third title in 2025.

=3) Alexander Zverev – Two titles (2018, 2021)

Also targeting a third Madrid triumph in 2025 is world No 2 Zverev, who has twice claimed the title in the Spanish capital.

The German was just 21 when he lifted the title for the first time in 2018, the second seed beating John Isner and Denis Shapovalov before a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Dominic Thiem in the final.

Zverev regained his title in 2021 with a hugely impressive run, beating both Nadal and Thiem before a 6-7(8), 6-4, 6-3 victory over Matteo Berrettini.

He was one win away from a third title in 2022, though he fell to Alcaraz in the final.

=3) Roger Federer – Two titles (2009, 2012)

Having initially won the title on indoor hard courts in 2006, former world No 1 Federer would go on to claim two more Madrid crowns once the tournament reverted to clay.

The Swiss triumphed in the first clay edition back in 2009, downing both Andy Roddick and Juan Martin del Potro before a rare win on the dirt over first seed Nadal, prevailing 6-4, 6-4.

Federer would then claim the title when the event was held on the infamous blue clay in 2012, beating Janko Tipsarevic before a rallying 3-6, 7-5, 7-5 win over Tomas Berdych.

He was also a tournament runner-up in 2010, losing to Nadal.

2) Novak Djokovic – Three titles (2011, 2016, 2019)

Djokovic has skipped the Madrid Open at various stages throughout his career, but has still managed to reign supreme on three separate occasions.

The Serbian claimed his first title during his dominant start to 2011, seeing off surprise semi-finalist Thomaz Bellucci before stunning Nadal 7-5, 6-4 in the final.

Djokovic then reclaimed his title five years later in 2016, with victories over the likes of Milos Raonic and Kei Nishikori before a battling 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 win over defending champion Andy Murray.

He then claimed his third and most recent Madrid title in 2019, seeing off Dominic Thiem in the last four before a 6-3, 6-4 triumph over Stefanos Tsitsipas.

1) Rafael Nadal – Four titles (2010, 2013-14, 2017)

Nadal wasn’t quite as dominant in Madrid as he was in other clay events, though his four titles at the event since 2009 remains a tournament record.

After a defeat to Federer in the 2009 final, the Spaniard gained revenge over the Swiss with a 6-4, 7-5(5) triumph in the 2010 final, his first Madrid title on clay – having lifted the indoor hard title in 2005.

The Spaniard regained his title in 2013 with a 6-2, 6-4 triumph over Stan Wawrinka, before defending his title after Kei Nishikori was forced to retire injured at 2-6, 6-4, 3-0 down in the 2014 final.

Nadal would go on to claim his fourth and final Madrid clay title in 2017, dispatching Djokovic in the last four before beating Thiem 7-6(8), 6-4.

