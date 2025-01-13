Djokovic with the Australian Open trophy and Federer with US Open trophy

Jannik Sinner is looking to become only the fifth player in the Open Era to win three consecutive Grand Slams on hard courts with tennis greats Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic among those to have achieved the feat.

World No 1 Sinner won his maiden Grand Slam on the hard courts at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park last year and followed it up with the US Open trophy at Flushing Meadows.

He kicked off his Melbourne title defence with a straight-set win in the first round and is now just six matches away from equalling the likes of Federer and Djokovic to win three hard-court majors in a row.

Sinner has now also won 15 hard-court matches in a row following his seven at the 2024 Australian Open, another seven at the US Open and one at this year’s Melbourne tournament.

He joins Federer, Djokovic and Andre Agassi as the only players since 2000 to win at least 15 matches in a row on the surface.

The 4 men to win three consecutive hard-court Grand Slams:

Roger Federer – 2005-2007

Swiss great Federer holds the record for most hard-court majors won consecutively and he achieved the feat from 2005 to 2007.

He defeated Andre Agassi in the 2005 US Open final and followed it up with back-to-back Australian Open and US Open titles in 2006 and 2007.

Federer beat Marcos Baghdatis and Fernando Gonzalez in the season-opening Grand Slam finals in 2006 and 2007, respectively while Andy Roddick and Djokovic were beaten at Flushing Meadows.

Novak Djokovic – 2011-12 and 2015-16

While Federer has the record for most consecutive hard-court Slams, Djokovic is the only man to have won three in a row twice.

The Serbian beat Andy Murray in straight sets in the 2011 Australian Open final and followed it up with a four-set victory over Rafael Nadal at the US Open.

He then started 2012 with another title at Melbourne Park, beating Nadal again, and he nearly made it four in a row as he finished runner-up to Murray at Flushing Meadows.

Three years later he started another run as it started off with the 2015 Australian Open final win over Murray before he beat Federer at the US Open.

Djokovic beat Murray again in the 2016 Melbourne final before he fell at the final hurdle again for four in a row, this time with Stan Wawrinka beating him in New York.

Ivan Lendl – 1985-87

Czech-born American Lendl won three consecutive US Open titles and you might but slightly confuse given he also played at the Australian Open. However, the Australian Open was held on grass until 1987.

After losing three finals in a row at the USTA National Tennis Center from 1982-84, Lendl won the next three on the hard courts in New York as he beat John McEnroe, Miloslav Mecir and Mats Wilander, respectively.

John McEnroe – 1979-81

John McEnroe was the first man to achieve the feat of winning three hard-court majors in a row on hard courts as his achievement also came at the US Open. McEnroe only made his Australian Open debut in 1983 after his record run in New York.

He defeated Vitas Gerulaitis for his first major at the US Open in ’79 and followed it up with two consecutive wins over Bjorn Borg in the next two finals.